15 creative and affordable tile ideas for your bathroom

Tiled flooring is often a top choice for bathrooms around the world. It looks elegant, is easy to maintain and are available in a variety of colours and materials, from the more affordable ceramics, to the sleek and glossy porcelain. Both of which are impervious to moisture and therefore make a fantastic choice that is durable too. These 15 amazing bathroom designs have taken tile styling to the next level, creating a cool, calm and collected décor that is comfortable and beautiful.