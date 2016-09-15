A small suburban house with plans for your inspiration

We don’t need anybody telling us that our homify 360° discoveries are filled with style and inspiration. But most of the time we present the images and furniture- and décor details, not really seeing how the entire structure is laid out.
Well, today’s highlight is different, as we’ll be taking a look at the architectural plans as opposed to the interior scenery, giving us a much better understanding of the residence’s look. Located in Russia and designed in the modern style, this suburban cottage flaunts a very trendy look, as well as a warm colour palette that helps make it look even more charming and inviting.
Let’s get right to it!
Even upon first glance, we can tell that this house is not afraid to flaunt its personality – and a big one, at that. Spread over two levels, the façade keeps it most interesting by providing us with lots of nooks, crannies, and protrusions, all adorned with different materials and tones (warm earthy colours that look most appealing).
A stone driveway leads us to the front door, with numerous potted plants adorning the exterior spaces, including the lawn and covered porch.
The side- and back angles of the house prove to be a tad more inviting, showing off generous windows to let in some light (and tease us as to what designs may be lurking inside).
Notice that although the lawn and garden are just as expertly maintained here in the back as at the front, the amount of potters have definitely increased, adding to the charm and lushness of the façade.
First up is the ground floor, as received from the architects. Although written in Cyrillic script, the drawings and icons help explain which room is located where.
For example, we can tell that an open-plan layout houses the kitchen, dining room, and living room all in one, big setting. And it’s also clear that numerous windows have been included for optimum natural lighting.
A half-landing staircase leads us to the next floor, which looks like…
… this!
The top floor is where we find four bedrooms all sharing a large bathroom, which sports a double vanity, a bathtub, a toilet, and a bidet.
Adequate closets seem to have been included for the bedrooms, and each one is treated to a window to allow some of the fresh landscape surrounding the house (as well as sunshine) flow inside.