A small suburban house with plans for your inspiration

We don’t need anybody telling us that our homify 360° discoveries are filled with style and inspiration. But most of the time we present the images and furniture- and décor details, not really seeing how the entire structure is laid out.

Well, today’s highlight is different, as we’ll be taking a look at the architectural plans as opposed to the interior scenery, giving us a much better understanding of the residence’s look. Located in Russia and designed in the modern style, this suburban cottage flaunts a very trendy look, as well as a warm colour palette that helps make it look even more charming and inviting.

Let’s get right to it!