7 ideas to transform your backyard into a super braai space

The braai is a sacred activity for South Africans, and there are few who do not enjoy the practice. For those who absolutely love the practice, entertaining friends at home with a braai is one of the greatest joys of the weekend. With a well-planned braai area on a balcony, porch or terrace, your home can become a focus of nights and pleasant afternoons, laughter and casual conversation, intimate meetings and small receptions. If you have a covered patio or backyard, these ideas will inspire you to decide how to create a great space to meet with friends.

This ideabook presents seven options that cater to small and medium sized yards. Look closely at the type of garden furniture, which devices are present, colours used, decorative objects, and plants which all combine to predispose these areas for high-spirited times. Turn your home into the epicentre of your social life!