9 easy ways to improve your patio

Patios
Relaxing at home is what we all strive for, especially at the end of a hard day where the boss was in a mood, the colleagues where brainless, and the deadlines were relentless. But some home R&R can involve so much more than running a bath and adding some bubbles – so much more.

Case in point, these 9 tips on how to spruce up your patio/balcony/terrace/garden/outdoor space in such a way that you will never want to relax anywhere else again.

Sound intriguing? Then read on to see how easy it can be…

1. Bring in the shade

Yes, we do love the sun here in sunny South Africa, but we also know that some shade is required every now and again.

So, how can we add a covered spot without breaking the bank? Some mature trees, a covered pergola, umbrellas, retractable awnings, a Bedouin tent, an arbour adorned with some lush vines… feel free to jump in anytime!

2. Treat yourself to friendly colours

Who says you can’t make that outdoor spot as comfy and alluring as your interior spaces? A plush rug here, some scatter cushions over there… but think jovial colours (and interesting patterns) to contrast with those neutral tones that so many patio spaces and home façades tend to have. 

Just ensure your fabrics of choice are appropriate for outdoor use if they’re not going to be covered.

3. Be clever with your table

No need to ditch your table ideas just because that patio/balcony is a bit small (where else are you going to set down those drinks and snacks?) – opt for a circular or oval-shaped one, as they take up less space and are easier to navigate around than a block-shaped model. 

4. Practice those green thumbs

Even if it’s just a handful of potted ones, plants and flowers are adept at sprucing up any space with colour, scent, and freshness. Thus, don’t be shy to add some greens to your patio – those pots can also be a good excuse to add more colour and pattern. 

homify hint: Need some help keeping those irritating mosquitoes away? Opt for rosemary, horsemint, marigold, lemon balm, citronella, catnip, basil, and lavender.

5. Use your wall space

If your patio legroom is a bit limited, allow the walls to flaunt some florals by adding a vertical garden. It can be as interesting as using wooden pallets, or as easy as hammering in a floating shelf on which to display some potted pretties.

6. Remember the relaxation factor

If lazy afternoon dozing is in your future, then make sure your patio/outdoor space has a relaxation spot, like a recliner or a hammock. 

Yes, an outdoor couch and plush pillows also sound quite inviting, but there is something about a hanging hammock that turns any area into a holiday spot

7. Let there be light

Of course you will need some dazzle for when your lazy outdoor afternoons drag into the evenings. String lights are fantastic (and inexpensive) options for some funky illumination, whether inside or out. 

homify hint: Paper lanterns can also add some charm and character (and light). Just remember to remove them once you call it a day, as they’re not usually suited for outside life, especially when those unexpected rainfalls occur.  

Outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.

8. Add your own touch

The key to making that patio work for you is not having it look exactly like your neighbour’s. So, personalise that spot with items and accessories that are you

An old shoe as a planter; pallet furniture in bright colours; painting a mural on the wall… there is no limit to what you can flaunt. After all, you need to feel welcome and relaxed in your own R&R space.

9. Choose sounds that soothe

Background noise is good for the mind and soul, but we don’t mean people and traffic. Rather opt for a water fountain, as it can add a most tranquil ambience to your outdoor space. 

And if there’s no room (or budget) for a fountain, you can always hang up a wind chime for some calming character.

Which of our tips will you be trying out to zhoosh up your patio? 

