9 easy ways to improve your patio

Relaxing at home is what we all strive for, especially at the end of a hard day where the boss was in a mood, the colleagues where brainless, and the deadlines were relentless. But some home R&R can involve so much more than running a bath and adding some bubbles – so much more.
Case in point, these 9 tips on how to spruce up your patio/balcony/terrace/garden/outdoor space in such a way that you will never want to relax anywhere else again.
Sound intriguing? Then read on to see how easy it can be…
Yes, we do love the sun here in sunny South Africa, but we also know that some shade is required every now and again.
So, how can we add a covered spot without breaking the bank? Some mature trees, a covered pergola, umbrellas, retractable awnings, a Bedouin tent, an arbour adorned with some lush vines… feel free to jump in anytime!
Who says you can’t make that outdoor spot as comfy and alluring as your interior spaces? A plush rug here, some scatter cushions over there… but think jovial colours (and interesting patterns) to contrast with those neutral tones that so many patio spaces and home façades tend to have.
Just ensure your fabrics of choice are appropriate for outdoor use if they’re not going to be covered.
No need to ditch your table ideas just because that patio/balcony is a bit small (where else are you going to set down those drinks and snacks?) – opt for a circular or oval-shaped one, as they take up less space and are easier to navigate around than a block-shaped model.
Even if it’s just a handful of potted ones, plants and flowers are adept at sprucing up any space with colour, scent, and freshness. Thus, don’t be shy to add some greens to your patio – those pots can also be a good excuse to add more colour and pattern.
homify hint: Need some help keeping those irritating mosquitoes away? Opt for rosemary, horsemint, marigold, lemon balm, citronella, catnip, basil, and lavender.
If your patio legroom is a bit limited, allow the walls to flaunt some florals by adding a vertical garden. It can be as interesting as using wooden pallets, or as easy as hammering in a floating shelf on which to display some potted pretties.
If lazy afternoon dozing is in your future, then make sure your patio/outdoor space has a relaxation spot, like a recliner or a hammock.
Yes, an outdoor couch and plush pillows also sound quite inviting, but there is something about a hanging hammock that turns any area into a holiday spot
Of course you will need some dazzle for when your lazy outdoor afternoons drag into the evenings. String lights are fantastic (and inexpensive) options for some funky illumination, whether inside or out.
homify hint: Paper lanterns can also add some charm and character (and light). Just remember to remove them once you call it a day, as they’re not usually suited for outside life, especially when those unexpected rainfalls occur.
The key to making that patio work for you is not having it look exactly like your neighbour’s. So, personalise that spot with items and accessories that are you.
An old shoe as a planter; pallet furniture in bright colours; painting a mural on the wall… there is no limit to what you can flaunt. After all, you need to feel welcome and relaxed in your own R&R space.
Background noise is good for the mind and soul, but we don’t mean people and traffic. Rather opt for a water fountain, as it can add a most tranquil ambience to your outdoor space.
And if there’s no room (or budget) for a fountain, you can always hang up a wind chime for some calming character.