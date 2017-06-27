Landscaping: how to choose the perfect fence or wall

We all need fences and walls, but choosing them can be tricks… as can knocking them up DIY.
The idea of having fences or walls around your home and at the edge of your property, is first of all a security and privacy measure for the family. However, it is possible to not ruin the facade with any fence or wall that surrounds it. This is, if you think carefully about applying some design a specific design and how it can contribute to the beautification of the façade.
With the designs we show to you in this article, you can take the initiative of what you want for your home. You can add or modify according to the characteristics of the construction style you have, but homify brings you these 12 examples for you to keep in mind and serve you well when you build a fence or wall around your home.
If you are not concerned about losing some privacy, you can choose designs, like this one, that are simple yet beautiful. It is not necessary to opt for solid walls covering the front of the house, you can have a free view from inside and outside, making a smart grid that gives importance to your facade.
If you want to enclose the front of your house, you can do it with different materials and designs, which hinders the view virtually from the inside or outside, to which its design allows a little insight into what is happening inside and outside your garden. In this design by Taco Contextual Architectural Workshop, you can see the beauty that is added with this original fence. You could use something like this in front of your own house!
If you use wood in front of your house, place each piece horizontally, so you can cover more height, reaching for the width of the spaces that you need to cover. In this way you can achieve greater height and a very interesting design as you see in the picture, a draft with the elegance and warmth of wooden wall.
If you do not want to obstruct the view of your garden in front of the house, you can rather build a fence grid of at least 1m high, which will provide protection for passing along the sidewalk, whether it’s people or animals on the street. If someone tries to jump this wall and their intentions are not good, they will definitely not be prepared!
If your style is modern in your home and the image it presents, but you want to have extra protection on the facade, you can add grates with a style and design according to your tastes. Bars with a design, colour and texture with very modern lines and proportions, are suited to this style. What do you think of the gates of this house, with a similar design to the pergola entrance?
You can also choose a combination of a fence and solid wall, which will allow you a choice of colours that are consistent with the design and style of your home.
When security is the priority, you always do your best to ensure that you are comfortable in your own home, but if you do not want to sacrifice style in your home, choose a design that allows you to feel that security while not sacrificing the facade.
If you have a taste for plants and flowers, prepare a grill where you can plant a climbing specimen that occurs naturally in the area and needs little maintenance, and soon your façade will appear beautiful and full of colour. At the moment the gate may seem empty, but patience is the indispensable detail in this case.
In this fence, wall and gate combine to form the outside protection of the wall, achieving a perfect blend to protect your plot without removing the visual garden.
The wall on the front edge is a beauty in stone, topped with a fence, garage doors and pedestrian entry in dark wood, covering virtually the entire facade on the ground floor of the house.
The toughness of concrete and the safety of security glass are two exceptional characteristics to have in a fence. So, if you have the budget for it, you cannot go wrong here!
Here we can see concrete with interesting shapes and textures, an excellent combination of materials with metal doors and the use of beige. This is definitely a house which will not admit anyone who is not invited, since the closure of the plot is total, but in this case the design is excellent and it certainly consistent with the style of the house.
Well, that's our list! We hope you enjoyed it.