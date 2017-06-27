Landscaping: how to choose the perfect fence or wall

We all need fences and walls, but choosing them can be tricks… as can knocking them up DIY.

The idea of having fences or walls around your home and at the edge of your property, is first of all a security and privacy measure for the family. However, it is possible to not ruin the facade with any fence or wall that surrounds it. This is, if you think carefully about applying some design a specific design and how it can contribute to the beautification of the façade.

With the designs we show to you in this article, you can take the initiative of what you want for your home. You can add or modify according to the characteristics of the construction style you have, but homify brings you these 12 examples for you to keep in mind and serve you well when you build a fence or wall around your home.