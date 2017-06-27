Your browser is out-of-date.

Landscaping: how to choose the perfect fence or wall

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
We all need fences and walls, but choosing them can be tricks… as can knocking them up DIY. 

The idea of having fences or walls around your home and at the edge of your property, is first of all a security and privacy measure for the family. However, it is possible to not ruin the facade with any fence or wall that surrounds it. This is, if you think carefully about applying some design a specific design and how it can contribute to the beautification of the façade.

With the designs we show to you in this article, you can take the initiative of what you want for your home. You can add or modify according to the characteristics of the construction style you have, but homify brings you these 12 examples for you to keep in mind and serve you well when you build a fence or wall around your home.

1. Admiration from inside and out

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

If you are not concerned about losing some privacy, you can choose designs, like this one, that are simple yet beautiful. It is not necessary to opt for solid walls covering the front of the house, you can have a free view from inside and outside, making a smart grid that gives importance to your facade.

2. Keeping out prying eyes

Pabellón 3e, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

If you want to enclose the front of your house, you can do it with different materials and designs, which hinders the view virtually from the inside or outside, to which its design allows a little insight into what is happening inside and outside your garden. In this design by Taco Contextual Architectural Workshop, you can see the beauty that is added with this original fence. You could use something like this in front of your own house!

3. Options with wood

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style houses
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

If you use wood in front of your house, place each piece horizontally, so you can cover more height, reaching for the width of the spaces that you need to cover. In this way you can achieve greater height and a very interesting design as you see in the picture, a draft with the elegance and warmth of wooden wall.

4. Maximum security

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If you do not want to obstruct the view of your garden in front of the house, you can rather build a fence grid of at least 1m high, which will provide protection for passing along the sidewalk, whether it’s people or animals on the street. If someone tries to jump this wall and their intentions are not good, they will definitely not be prepared!

5. With modern lines

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

If your style is modern in your home and the image it presents, but you want to have extra protection on the facade, you can add grates with a style and design according to your tastes. Bars with a design, colour and texture with very modern lines and proportions, are suited to this style. What do you think of the gates of this house, with a similar design to the pergola entrance?

6. Close and combined wall

[Casa SD], Wowa Wowa Modern houses
Wowa

Wowa
Wowa
Wowa

You can also choose a combination of a fence and solid wall, which will allow you a choice of colours that are consistent with the design and style of your home.

7. Safe with a view

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Modern houses
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

When security is the priority, you always do your best to ensure that you are comfortable in your own home, but if you do not want to sacrifice style in your home, choose a design that allows you to feel that security while not sacrificing the facade.

8. A green barrier

LA MOJADA, Trama Arquitectos Trama Arquitectos Modern houses
Trama Arquitectos

Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos

If you have a taste for plants and flowers, prepare a grill where you can plant a climbing specimen that occurs naturally in the area and needs little maintenance, and soon your façade will appear beautiful and full of colour. At the moment the gate may seem empty, but patience is the indispensable detail in this case.

9. Visually undisturbed

HUARAZ 14, [TT ARQUITECTOS] [TT ARQUITECTOS] Modern houses
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

[TT ARQUITECTOS]
[TT ARQUITECTOS]
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

In this fence, wall and gate combine to form the outside protection of the wall, achieving a perfect blend to protect your plot without removing the visual garden.

10. Stone wall and wooden door lockdown

Dos viviendas en Hondarribia, Hoz Fontan Arquitectos Hoz Fontan Arquitectos Modern houses
Hoz Fontan Arquitectos

Hoz Fontan Arquitectos
Hoz Fontan Arquitectos
Hoz Fontan Arquitectos

The wall on the front edge is a beauty in stone, topped with a fence, garage doors and pedestrian entry in dark wood, covering virtually the entire facade on the ground floor of the house.

11. Concrete and glass

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

The toughness of concrete and the safety of security glass are two exceptional characteristics to have in a fence. So, if you have the budget for it, you cannot go wrong here!

12. A tight ship

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern houses
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Here we can see concrete with interesting shapes and textures, an excellent combination of materials with metal doors and the use of beige. This is definitely a house which will not admit anyone who is not invited, since the closure of the plot is total, but in this case the design is excellent and it certainly consistent with the style of the house.

Well, that's our list! We hope you enjoyed it. If your choosing not only a fence for your new home, but an entire facade, find some inspiration in these: fantastic looks for your home's facade!

Which one did you like the most?

