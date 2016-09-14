This renovation shows how easy it is to change your life

Any renovation professional is sure to tell you how testing a makeover can be, especially when trying to give the space a sleek edge without compromising the old structure’s winning fundamentals.

This challenge was most certainly experienced by expert home stagers Francesca Greco – Home Philosophy when they tackled an apartment in Milano, Italy. Known as the capital of fashion, it was clear that our professionals were inspired by the city’s glamorous vibe in their project.

Intrigued to see the results? Then scroll on…