The wooden family home you'll wish was yours

Today, we are going to visit Austria where design professionals Thoma Holz GMBH have built a wooden home that is sleek, savvy and homely all at the same time.

As we explore this home room by room, you will see how tradition and innovation collide as well as how a splash of colour and a touch of charm can come in the most subtle of forms.

We will also see how minimalism and modernity meet, resulting in a simple home that doesn't compromise on comfort.

Let's take a look!