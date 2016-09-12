The wooden family home you'll wish was yours

Today, we are going to visit Austria where design professionals Thoma Holz GMBH have built a wooden home that is sleek, savvy and homely all at the same time.
As we explore this home room by room, you will see how tradition and innovation collide as well as how a splash of colour and a touch of charm can come in the most subtle of forms.
We will also see how minimalism and modernity meet, resulting in a simple home that doesn't compromise on comfort.
Let's take a look!
From the outside, we can see that while this is a simple, wooden home, it is still incredibly sleek and stylish as well as grand and spacious. It takes up three levels and spreads over a fair size of the property.
The wooden cladding brings a rustic, warm and earthy look and feel to the facade while the solar paneled roof introduce that modern and contemporary twist.
The facade features an abundance of doors and windows, which allow sunlight and fresh air to flow through the home. It also allows for the interior spaces to be connected to the exterior spaces. The wooden shutters can be pulled across, however, offering the family privacy and shade if need be.
If look at the home from this angle, we can see that the designers have gone for a very neat and tidy look with a traditional gable roof on the left-hand side and a flat roof and cube structure on the right. This is a cutting-edge and minimalist design that inspires!
We can also see what a big role the surrounds play in the designs. The lush greenery and abundance of plants and trees enhance the natural wooden facade, creating a very peaceful, country-style look and feel.
Tip: Make sure that your garden looks neatly manicured and organised at all times. It plays a big role in what the exterior of your home looks like.
If we head inside the home, we come across an open plan living space where wood is the dominant material. This creates a very safe and comforting feeling, almost like you are entering into a little earthy and wooden cave that is homely and warm.
The style of the living room is very modern, however, with chic and stylish benches that run along the walls of the room and trendy leather sofas.
We can also see how the large glass windows allow for that interaction and communication with the exterior, filling the home with natural light that enhances the wooden design.
In this image, we can see the living room from a different angle as well as how the staircase leads up onto a mezzanine landing, complete with a striking bookcase.
This image shows us how important it is to carefully select your decor items so that they enhance the style that you are going for in your home. In this home, the designers have chosen a traditional cuckoo clock, which they've installed on the wall as well as a modern flat screen television and, of course, the book shelf. All of these items are stylish but they are also very functional.
The bookshelf is particularly significant as it brings a bit of the family's personality into the design, which is very charming. Have a look at these: Things to consider when choosing shelves.
We can also see how the designers have added a splash of colour in the form of red doors and finishes subtly throughout the home. This is a great design tip!
Because of the sleek, minimalist and simple design of this home, the functional items featured throughout this home have to double up as decor items.
This is incredibly evident when we come across the stylish wooden staircase, which brings beauty, sophistication and warmth to the space.
There are so many wonderful designs when it comes to staircases—you really can have some fun with it. Have a look at these wooden staircases that wow for inspiration!
Before we leave this house, we want to pop our heads into the bathroom to show you what luxury looks like!
In this space, the designers have brought wood together with glass and sleek, black tiling. The result is very impressive!
The designers have fitted this space with modern features, including the very trendy large, glass shower. This makes for a very relaxing little spot where any member of the family would feel ready for the day!
Again we can see how touches of red have been included in the design, bringing some charm and vibrancy to the home.