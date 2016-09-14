​The South African home that's simple but stunning

Today on homify 360°, South African architectural team Coetzee Alberts Architects treats us to one of their very best: a family home decked out in modern splendour (and there is also a lush garden to boot).
Turning an old and outdate structure into a contemporary beauty, our architects also ensured that the finished result is as functional and comfortable as it is beautiful.
Ready to be dazzled?
Contrary to how we usually do it, we start our tour today at the rear side – but who could blame us, seeing as this is where the spacious yard and lush garden are located? That is precisely why such generous glass sliding doors were installed, allowing the house to open up fantastically to the surrounding view.
A combination of different layers, shapes, and volumes take up residence on the plot, flaunting a selection of modern materials and elegant tones. Different shades of grey adorn the façade, beautifully enhanced by the soft lights that illuminate every minor detail of the exterior surfaces.
Shifting our perspective ever so slightly, we get to see a bit more of the house – and the garden. A stone cladding has been added to the façade, lending a rustic look to the house’s exterior vision. How strikingly does that blend in with the busy garden?
This yard seems like the perfect space for a couple of youngsters to spend their energy. Lots of grassy surfaces, a clean garden to feed their imagination, and mere feet away from home’s safety and comfort.
Taking a look at the inside, we are delighted to discover that the colour palette still dabbles in neutrals, although now it has shifted from cool greys to warm earthy tones.
Here we get a glimpse of the open-plan room where the dining space and living room share a layout, both of which are adorned in numerous warm beiges. And who could overlook that striking wooden table, proving once again that wood is indeed a timeless material for any home, whether rustic, modern, Scandinavian, or otherwise.
Thanks to the windows and glass doors, that lush garden view becomes a permanent piece indoors, gently seeping inside to spread some of its colours and freshness around.
This natural touch is further enhanced via the vase of jovial flowers on the dining table (the second dining area), balancing beautifully with the incoming garden views.
Because the home was designed in such a way that allows it to open up, it means that fresh air and circulation will never be a problem. Thus, regardless of whether it’s summer or winter, all it takes is the sliding of a glass door or opening of a window to bring in some fresh sunshine – and landscape views, of course.
Here in the seating area (which even includes a built-in braai space), the numerous garden greens contrast brilliantly with the interior browns, resulting in an eye-catching colour palette.
Continuing the open-plan trend is the kitchen, which makes this culinary space look even more open and bright. A generous island takes centre stage right in the middle of the room, offering up ample space for prepping, storing, and displaying a wide variety of dishes, utensils, and other kitchen accessories.
Notice how the downlighters cast a yellowish glow onto the surfaces, adorning the entire kitchen with a multitude of warm hues.
From cool greys on the outside, to earthy browns on the inside, to warm yellows in the culinary zone – this house surely treats us to a multitude of stunning shades.
