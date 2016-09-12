How to choose the perfect colours for your bedroom

Perhaps until now, you probably thought that colour of your bedroom was something purely related to decor. You probably choose a colour palette that works well with the rest of the design and decor in your home.

However, colour also plays a big role in physiology. The moment our eyes adjust to the light, the way we perceive colour as well as the process our brains go through affects our moods.

In this homify ideabook today, we will discover the potential of each colour and see what it inspires. This advice will change how you see colours in your bedroom!