The stunning Mossel Bay beach home you're going to die for

Part of the excitement of viewing different houses here on homify is getting to see the view that those residences are treated to. You never know when you may be discovering a house that looks out onto a vineyard, a lush forest, or some majestic mountains.

Today’s local discovery keeps it nice and nautical by treating its owners (and us) to a glamorous view of the sea at Mossel Bay. Dubbed “vitamin sea” by its creators, this modern house doesn’t hold back on the glitz and glamour, doing so with expert precision while keeping the tranquillity and relaxation levels super high – how else with sea-side living?

Let’s take a look…