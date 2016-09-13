Your browser is out-of-date.

40 great ideas to plan a small kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Making a small space seem big, clever, glamorous, and practical is not always the easiest thing in the world – or is it? With some creative planning and out-of-the-box thinking (and homify’s help, of course), designing that small space could be as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Besides, who doesn’t like a little challenge? Today we want to focus on the small kitchen, and what you can do to make it more inviting and functional. We all know that the kitchen is regarded as the heart of the home, which is exactly why you should keep yours beating strongly and stylishly.

So, whether it’s to increase storage, conjure up more floor space, or just zhoosh up that small kitchen in general, let’s see what our options are…

1. Use corner drawers to make the most of unused corner spaces

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
2. Light and white colours add to the visual spaciousness.

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Kitchen Grey
3. Floating shelves save up floor space while helping out with storage.

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Kitchen
4. Opt for top cabinets above your counters to help with storage.

homify Modern kitchen
5. Double-duty furniture is always welcome, such as a counter that doubles up as a home office desk.

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
6. Gain more counter space by opting for a “floating” microwave.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
7. Open-plan layouts are made much easier with multifunctional pieces, such as a peninsula that works in both the kitchen and dining space.

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
8. Lighting (natural and artificial) should always be top notch.

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Kitchen
Get some inspiration from our professional kitchen planners here on homify.

9. Rely on vibrant colours to add some charm (just don’t go overboard).

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Kitchen Ceramic Red
10. Recessed lighting adds both style and illumination.

homify Kitchen MDF White
11. Monochrome palettes are always winners.

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Kitchen White
12. Wall-built ovens save up on floor space.

homify Kitchen Granite Black
13. Offset those stainless steel appliances with a light and fun colour.

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura B+R Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
14. Remember that your kitchen is a work space; thus, it needs to be practical.

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
15. As space is valuable, ensure you use it wisely, like this countertop that doubles up as a stylish dining table.

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
16. Avoid a cluttered look in your tiny kitchen by displaying only the necessary accessories.

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Kitchen
17. Handle-less cupboards and cabinets can make your small space seem cleaner.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
18. Use as much wall space as possible (i.e. appliances and cupboards) to score more floor- and counter room.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
19. How is this for super compact – a tiny kitchen hidden inside a closet?

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Kitchen Solid Wood Green
20. Cutting boards attached to your counter, leaving extra space for other activities.

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
21. Don’t let your small kitchen drown in bright colours – a small area, such as the top wall, is adequate.

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Kitchen
22. Never underestimate the power of wood to make a space seem cosy, charming, and inviting, regardless of its size.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
23. The minimalist style can become your best friend in a small kitchen.

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
24. Remember to bring in touches of your personality to make that space more personal.

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
25. This wall-mounted table lifts out of the way quickly and easily whenever more space is required.

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern kitchen
26. Opt for a multitude of drawers to hide away those accessories and utensils that can lead to clutter.

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
27. Niches are perfect for elements like wine, cooking utensils, and other kitchen accessories.

homify Modern kitchen
28. Speaking of niches, how about sliding the fridge into one to make that kitchen seem more open?

Cozinha, DecaZa Design DecaZa Design Modern kitchen MDF Multicolored
29. Trust the U-shaped kitchen layout – it’s perfectly practical.

homify Modern kitchen
Let’s see why you should vote “Yes” For The U-Shaped Kitchen.

30. Rely on more than one lighting source (this goes for any room).

Campo Belo, Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Kitchen
31. A bit of pattern never hurt anyone – just ask this ultra classy kitchen.

Projeto R9, Estúdio 12b Estúdio 12b Modern kitchen
32. Neutral colours are ideal if you’re a devoted follower of the rustic style.

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
33. Task lighting is essential in a space where you work with sharp and warm elements – like your kitchen!

COZINHA PEQUENA E CHARMOSA, Rachel Avellar Interiores Rachel Avellar Interiores Modern kitchen Blue
34. If your kitchen shape is elongated, emphasise its depth to make it feel more spacious.

Cozinha Apartamento C|L, Humanize Arquitetura Humanize Arquitetura
35. There’s no need for a stretched-out dining room; an informal little dining spot in a kitchen can look quite charming.

COZINHA, ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA Modern kitchen
36. A breakfast counter can be styled up to add more elegance to the kitchen.

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
37. Blackboard paint allows you to switch your kitchen’s look and wall style as often as you please.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
38. Transparent elements increase visual space, such as this graceful and open peninsula.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
39. Not enough cabinets? Wall-mounted storage could also work.

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
40. A kitchen cart is the kitchen island that rolls out of the way when needed.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Did we miss out any tips? Let us know what other tricks can work for the small kitchen.

