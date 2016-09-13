40 great ideas to plan a small kitchen

Making a small space seem big, clever, glamorous, and practical is not always the easiest thing in the world – or is it? With some creative planning and out-of-the-box thinking (and homify’s help, of course), designing that small space could be as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Besides, who doesn’t like a little challenge? Today we want to focus on the small kitchen, and what you can do to make it more inviting and functional. We all know that the kitchen is regarded as the heart of the home, which is exactly why you should keep yours beating strongly and stylishly.

So, whether it’s to increase storage, conjure up more floor space, or just zhoosh up that small kitchen in general, let’s see what our options are…