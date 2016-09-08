Transforming of an old apartment into a beautiful new home

We are pleased to bring you another before and after project here on homify, and we are sure this one will bring inspiration to all, as it is indeed a terrific transformation, but the result is far from ostentatious. Therefore, this project can show us how we can renovate on a budget and bring about a great change.

As you'll see when we start exploring this project, it encompasses the renovation of a modest apartment, but the change is really something to take not of. The newly transformed space has a distinct minimalist style to it, and is both aesthetically pleasing and functional in terms of space and simplicity.

Join us now to wander through the process of this renovation and be amazed by the ingenuity involved!