A Mexican Beauty

Mexican architectural firm Grupo Volta raises the bar considerably with their aesthetically pleasing creation in the heart of Villantigua in San Luis Potosi. Their clients? A married couple. The reason for their creation? A dwelling which will please the clients and add comfort (and luxury) to their lifestyle now that their children have left the nest.

Just one requirement from the couple: the house must have adequate spacing to enjoy their new surroundings in privacy. Grupo Volta searched for inspiration, the design muses delivered, and this was the result: a Y-shaped wonder not worthy of the simple word “house”.

On the right-side: the living room, dining room, kitchen and service area. On the left: the master bedroom and guest bedroom. And at the base of the Y we find the foyer and family room.