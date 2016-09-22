10 small homes with beautiful coloured walls

Have you ever considered making your home more interesting through colour? In this edition of homify, we look at how fascinating and unique colours that are vivid and attractive can have a major effect on the home interior. Certain colours have a way of affecting the body, mind and soul, and a combination of those colours, hues and contrasts can create an environment that is serene and sultry or bursting with energy. Let’s consider the possibilities of style, elegance and charm that can be introduced to a home through light and of course a sensationally vibrant colour palette.