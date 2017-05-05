Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodworking: 14 great ideas for your garden

A garden is a great place to create an environment filled with fantasy, elegance and lovely lush greenery. It can very easily become a usable extension of your home interior, and doesn’t have to be limited to just plants and flowers. In this Ideabook, we look at some awesome accessories, which are guaranteed to make your garden a lively, creative space that is comfortable, stylish and bursting with colour! Let’s see which elements are missing from our home gardens.

1. Gazebo

One of our favourites for the garden has to be a gazebo. It’s a fantastic way to entertain loved ones and can be enjoyed at any time of the day, regardless of the weather. This wooden gazebo is a must-have for your outdoor entertainment zone and it will definitely jazz up that boring outdoor space.

2. Go for a braai

​WWOO® Dutch Design in uw eigen tuin, NewLook Brasschaat Keukens NewLook Brasschaat Keukens Industrial style garden
An outdoor kitchen with a built-in braai is an excellent idea to perk up that social zone, whether it’s for a weekly braai with loved ones, or a soulful romantic dinner for two under the stars, this is an essential accessory for your garden.

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
If space isn’t a problem in your backyard, then you might want to incorporate a wonderful walking path. This is a great way to enjoy a lovely evening stroll, or even take up running as a hobby. Not only will your garden look amazing, but you’ll be in better shape too.

4. Play place

Luxeloft speeltoren met glijbaan en gegalvaniseerde metalen schommel, Dierkens H&E Dierkens H&E Country style garden
A luscious green lawn such as this, is bound to be more than just an underutilised garden escape, go creative and add some fun and vibrant play space to keep your kids busy and out of trouble. It’s a great way to enjoy the fresh air every day.

5. Store the wood

Little Eden Aralia Country style garden Wood Brown
A never ending supply of wood is a great idea throughout the year. During the warm summer months wood is needed to keep the barbecue going, while in winter wood is needed for the fireplace, so carefully consider where to build your wood storage space now.

6. Lounging around

A country garden in the Cotswolds, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Country style garden
What better way to enjoy your comfortable outdoor zone than with some fantastic and elegant seating space. This is a necessity for your garden, especially if you have a panoramic view to enjoy.

7. Rock your garden

Карельская усадьба, Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина Country style garden
8. Simply shelf

​WWOO® Dutch Design in uw eigen tuin, NewLook Brasschaat Keukens NewLook Brasschaat Keukens Country style garden
Any outdoor space requires shelving to store all the garden essentials, whether it be to keep the garden tools and plant food easily accessible or just to add some chic storage for your outdoor accessories. Be creative with your shelving and you’ll see the benefit for your garden. Contact a professional carpenter to get the best shelf to suit your space.

9. An exceptional amphitheatre

Atmospheric Garden, nestled in the Sussex Downs, Borrowed Space Borrowed Space Country style garden
This is another fantastic and unique way to make the best of your spacious garden, but remember that an amphitheatre will require a sloped landscape and soil of a particular quality as well. Think about this as a means to incorporate a camping theme to your outdoors.

10. Outdoor seating

Country Garden, Chew Manga, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Country style garden
Decent garden furniture is a sure way to making your outdoor area more comfortable and usable, think of it as an investment into your home, what better way to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air during the glorious summer? And by adding a fun umbrella to the décor, your space can be usable throughout the day too.

11. One for the romantics

Dom na wsi, Piekarek Projekt-Paweł Piekarek Piekarek Projekt-Paweł Piekarek Country style garden
Are you a sucker for romantic movies? Then if your garden has access to a gorgeous river or pond, you may just want to recreate a scene from your favourite movie, by adding this spectacular bridge to your exterior. Now cue the music and backdrop and we’re good to go.

12. Pergola

Villa a Poggio Pelliccione (PG), Studio Zaroli Studio Zaroli Country style garden
A pergola is the perfect way of enjoying the outdoors and the fresh air, its unique, elegant and a sensational wooden addition to any garden. Add some gorgeous green vines and your pergola will have a positively country charm too.

13. Fantastic water feature

Lion Head Water Fountain Unique Landscapes Country style garden
A water feature in a garden has a phenomenally calming effect on the mind, body and soul. Go for a fountain with a pond and invite some enchanting décor into your garden, or opt for something sleek and sophisticated instead if your garden is the epitome of contemporary inspiration.

14. Rustic barbecue

Genel Görünüm, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Modern Garden
We’ve touched on this idea before, but a barbecue grill could just be the solution to healthy cooking and outdoor entertainment for your home. This brick rustic grill is a fascinating and unusual element to garden décor, but it does make quite a statement of style too. Here are some of the: Best Braais for Small Patios and Gardens.

Woodworking/DIY: 19 easy wooden decks for your garden or patio
Which garden accessory are you most-likely to add to your outdoors?

