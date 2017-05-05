Woodworking: 14 great ideas for your garden

A garden is a great place to create an environment filled with fantasy, elegance and lovely lush greenery. It can very easily become a usable extension of your home interior, and doesn’t have to be limited to just plants and flowers. In this Ideabook, we look at some awesome accessories, which are guaranteed to make your garden a lively, creative space that is comfortable, stylish and bursting with colour! Let’s see which elements are missing from our home gardens.