10 affordable hotel-style bathroom ideas

Just because your bathroom space is limited, doesn’t mean it needs to look cramped an untidy. Opt for some creative décor that will an aesthetic touch to the atmosphere. Remember to look for unused space, such as that area beneath your basic, and include an adorable wooden cupboard or wicker chair to store towels and other bathroom items. While you at it, include a fantastic bathroom mirror to suit the rest of the bathroom. Blue is a great choice when paired with wooden décor, the overall effect is just so serene!