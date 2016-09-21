A small but beautiful house that this couple built on a tiny budget

If you’re looking for an attractive yet elegant architecture idea for your modern home, then homify has the perfect design for you. This classic and trendy home design is smart yet cosy, and will make the perfect space for a dynamic modern family. The exterior has a charming and timeless beauty that makes it bright, comfortable and so welcoming. But wait until you see the sensational interior! It’s pretty and practical too.
Our first glimpse at the sensational façade of this serene living space, displays the perfect attention to detail. The architects ensured that this house makes a strong impression on any passers-by. The white walls with neutral accents and darker graphite colour roof tiles is a contemporary design combination that is stylish, while the addition of natural wood into the design incorporates a rustic element that is friendly.
This elegant house is about 162 square metres in area, making it a cosy yet spectacular design to enjoy from all perspectives. The top floor has a lovely spacious balcony, offering optimal sunshine and beautiful sights of the neighbourhood, while the garden area on the ground floor is just a great place to relax and unwind after a long day at work.
The living room is comfortable, convenient and elegant. The fireplace is a fantastic touch for those cold winter nights, while the lovely neutral colours and accents creates a cosy and warm interior too. The large beige sofa, is a great spot to relax. The room has an element of unique and fun energy as well, with the turquoise armchair creating an energetic and vibrant feeling.
Think about the kitchen as more than just a place to prepare meals, the kitchen is also synonymous with family time, and these large and welcoming kitchen is a functional and gorgeous space to do just that. The combination of white and bronze is perfect, while the layout of this gourmet dream is fascinating as well, making the most out of the kitchen for ample storage.
An important aspect to consider when designing your dream home is to get the lighting and illumination perfect. Whether it means to include just enough windows for natural sunlight throughout the day, or creating the illusion of a well-lit room through gorgeous artificial illumination, such as the recessed lights in the design. There are so many glamourous and practical lights available to make your home look striking, so consider everything from glazing, to halogen lights for that extra special effect.
The house is extraordinary from every angle, both interior and exterior and it's definitely more than just four walls. It's a classic inspired design that is attractive and elegant, and could be a great architecture option in a bustling suburban street, or a quiet rural countryside.