Which decorating style suits your personality? You decide!

To turn a house into a home, you need to choose a decorative style that best fits your personal preferences with details that represent your cultural values, your experiences on trips and holidays, family photographs and decorative objects.

Colours, textures, murals… all of these represent good memories, which you identify with instinctively. They also represent who you are. This is important for the colours you choose for the walls of your home, the design of the objects that you decorate your home with and even the organisation of spaces.

It is true that most of the time, the organisation of your decor just occurs naturally but you inevitably end up displaying how you view the world when doing so. Sometimes understanding your personality and your decorative style can help you to create the most beautiful home in the world!

There are so many options available to you, which is why at homify, we present you with the following ideabook.

Today, we will look at some decor and design examples that truly represent different personalities. Let's take a look!