​6 tips for decorating your small living room

They say good things come in small packages – so remember that the next time you throw your hands up in the air when faced with your tiny bedroom, bathroom, or kitchenette.

But today we want to focus on your small living room, and how to squeeze all the “goodness” out of that small package. That room may be small, but it doesn’t have to be unliveable – whether it’s going to be cramped or comfortable depends entirely on you and your choice of décor and furnishings.

Let’s take a look at the right way to decorate your small living room back home.