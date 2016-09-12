​The South African home that's simple but beautiful

Whether it’s the construction of an LA-based mansion, the repainting of a rustic cottage in Italy, or the renovation of a top-storey apartment in Japan, homify 360° is sure to bring you the latest and greatest finds relating to architecture and interior design.
Today we delve into a local project based in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. Courtesy of DG Construction home builders, this discovery focuses on various touch-ups and extensions completed on a modern suburban house.
Flaunting a decent combination of clean lines, neutral tones, and a clean layout, the house’s façade shows off all the characteristics typical of the modern style. The fact that no excessive embellishments are absent does not result in a dull-looking structure – quite the contrary, in fact.
The same neat and clean vision we saw on the outside continues in the exteriors, made all the more welcoming thanks to the use of elegant materials. White marble takes centre stage in the dining room, controlling the light colour palette with perfection and offsetting beautifully against the dark wood used for the table and chairs.
Wall art and additional décor pieces inject some warmth into the scene, bringing in some welcoming reds and oranges that stand out superbly against the stark white background.
The contemporary elegance continues in other areas of the house, as can be seen here where a chic credenza from steel and glass plays the part of a perfect focal piece when mixed with the mirror and stainless steel décor piece.
These materials become even brighter and more alluring thanks to the incoming natural light that seeps in through the windows.
In addition to flaunting an aesthetically pleasing look, the kitchen also seems to be quite the practical place thanks to its various cabinets and drawers for storage, and ample countertop surfaces for working.
It presents the same neutral colour palette as the previous interior rooms we’ve seen, albeit on a more dusty and pale level than the dining room – scope out the light-toned wood used for the cabinetry as opposed to the darker timber of the dining table.
Clearly the bathroom takes its colour cue from the dining room, as it opted to bring in the same warm tones. Cherry red makes a charming and welcoming appearance in the form of bathroom textiles, contrasting perfectly with the neutral palette and making those whites, greys, and light beiges seem even cleaner.
We conclude our tour with a look at the bedroom, which opted for a monochrome palette which works splendidly. Whites, creams, dark greys and charcoals swirl together admirably to conjure up a soothing space that is perfect for relaxing and recharging.
And any bedroom that has the option of either ample natural light (that generous window) or complete darkness (those heavy curtains that can drown out the faintest of sunlight) has our vote of approval!
