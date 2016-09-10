From run down to a cosy family home

There is nothing better than seeing a beast transformed into a beauty with some love, care and attention.

This is exactly what we are going to witness today as we travel to Strasbourg in France, where design professionals Agence Adi-Home have taken an old-fashioned and very unattractive home and transformed it into a stylish beauty that would make anyone proud to live in.

As we explore the before and after photographs of this impressive renovation, you will also see how easy it is to make some small changes to your own home, which will leave it looking far more elegant and sophisticated than ever before.

Let's take a look!