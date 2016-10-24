Your browser is out-of-date.

30 ideas to create a fabulous entrance for your home

Leigh Leigh
Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
You want to give the front of your house a special touch? Sometimes it all depends on the detail to make that big difference. A little bit of colour or a unique structure can transform the look and feel of your entrance, putting a unique stamp on your home.

The facade is like the cover letter of your home and is the first impression that people will get of where you live. In this ideabook, we will take you through all sorts of designs and styles from top professionals from around the world so that you can get a sense of what entrances are most appealing to you.

We will look at houses with beautiful gardens, houses with stairs, houses with stone paths, houses with flowers and plants along with wooden houses, modern houses, rustic houses and many more! There is no shortage in the following ideas!

Let's go ahead…

1. Stone path and grass leading to a house of infinite eaves

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

2. Wooden path and pergola covering

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

3. Marble steps to the door

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Passive house
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

4. The success of wood, stone and glass

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Excelencia en Diseño

5. Levels and textures to enjoy

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern houses
aaestudio

6. Walls to protect from the wind

homify Modern houses
homify

7. Semi-hidden and very modern

Casa La Lagartija, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern houses
alexandro velázquez

8. Charming and rustic entrance with flowers

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

9. Modern entrance with garden and fountain

CASA ALTABRISA 24, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos

10. Rustic with warm wood with modern decorative touches

Moradia no Cadaval, MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA Modern windows & doors
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

Moradia no Cadaval

11. Stones in addition to modern geometry

homify Modern houses
homify

12. Stones that create a purely colonial look and feel

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style houses
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

13. Rustic, charming and irresistible

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

14. Magic details—combining stone and grass

Casa 26, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern houses
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

15. A modern and timeless pergola

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

16. A typical balcony to overlook the entrance

Casa con estructura de madera VDP, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Wood
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

17. Colour in the lights, illuminating the details

residencia Chapultepec, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses Wood White
Excelencia en Diseño

18. If there are stairs, you need good light!

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

19. Divine zigzag

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

20. The anti-wind wall—a booming trend

San José del Tajo, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
2M Arquitectura

21. Modern and elegant shapes

Casa SL, Elias Braun Architecture Elias Braun Architecture Modern houses
Elias Braun Architecture

22. Mix of ideas—creativity unquestioned

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses
Grupo Arsciniest

23. An incredible water source

homify Modern houses
homify

24. Framed between palms

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

25. Thick with vegetation

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

26. Mexican style with a splash of pink

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

27. Classic and grand with arches and columns

Casa Sierra Alta, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Colonial style house
fc3arquitectura

28. Sobriety under a cube-shaped balcony

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern windows & doors
fc3arquitectura

29. Brightness mirrored by the tiling

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
homify

30. Studded wood like a castle

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style window and door Solid Wood Brown
Excelencia en Diseño

31. Focusing on the garden can be key

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern Garden
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

32. Two floors, one door—a dimensional game

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura minimalist garage/shed
Santos Arquitetura

Fachada frontal

33. Colonial tradition: iron, tiles and textures

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern houses
TW/A Architectural Group

Which entrance did you like the most?

