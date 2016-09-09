A smart and affordable home that's perfect for a family

South Korean design is always innovative and savvy, which is why this fabulous little home by design professionals, Hangul House, is no exception to the rule.

With limited space available to them, the designers have ensured that they have maximised every square inch, creating a home that seems spacious and bright despite the limited square metres.

As we explore this home inside out, we will also see how effective a minimalist design is and how simple is sometimes the most stylish.