The house that went from empty to full of love and life

The home we feature today on homify, went from boring to exquisite. We head to the hilly Mexican city of Puebla today, where a modest property was converted into this excellent home, and in an area of just 144 square metres. Now that’s an impressive way to make compact living both classy and cosy. The striking house is no longer a vacant or work in progress eye-sore on the street, and is filled with love and attitude, since the team of architects managed to create this masterpiece urban dwelling. It's before and after like you've never experienced, let's take a closer look.
Since this plot of land is rather narrow, we can see that during construction, the house seemed to have a rectangular shape, but in fact since the plot is so narrow, the rooms needed to be extended in a linear fashion to create more space. It’s a great solution to an otherwise hectic problem.
From this perspective, it’s easy to see that the home lacks in depth, which is why the designers opted for an elongated design to create the illusion of more space and a less cramped and cluttered layout.
This classy façade is elegant and filled with light, the white and grey hues utilised in the colour palette creates an elegant and cool element, while the French windows adds a touch of glamour and sassy charm. The small garden and tall trees incorporated in the exterior view, adds a natural beauty of relaxing serenity and comfort too. And by including the wooden panelling into the design, this home is sophisticated and attractive too.
Here we see the end result of the home makeover, and with such sensational modern flair. This double storey home looks like two cubes stacked above each other from the side. The addition of stone and greenery to the façade creates an elegant modern design that has a rustic element as well, while a neat parking area is the perfect solution to off-street parking.
This lovely dining room and open plan living space is the perfect solution to the layout predicament of the home. The addition of simple neutral colours, such as white, grey and brown creates a contemporary design that is sleek and effortless, while the dining chairs maximise the limited space. The floating staircase is another fantastic minimalist choice that is practical and elegant, while the futuristic hanging lamps and recessed lighting creates a fascinating yet brilliant illumination to the room.
The bedroom is small yet sophisticated, with neutral tones and minimalist décor creating a sensationally attractive style. The contemporary touch of the wooden flooring and trendy blinds adds to the simple yet elegant design, while the comfortable layout is cool, chic and a great use of space.