The house that went from empty to full of love and life

The home we feature today on homify, went from boring to exquisite. We head to the hilly Mexican city of Puebla today, where a modest property was converted into this excellent home, and in an area of just 144 square metres. Now that’s an impressive way to make compact living both classy and cosy. The striking house is no longer a vacant or work in progress eye-sore on the street, and is filled with love and attitude, since the team of architects managed to create this masterpiece urban dwelling. It's before and after like you've never experienced, let's take a closer look.