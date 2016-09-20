This South African home was built with love, a small budget and great ideas

In this edition of homify 360, we head to stunning seaside town of Hermanus in the Western Cape of South Africa. The town is almost two hours’ drive from the bustling city of Cape Town, and enjoys gorgeous ocean views, the glorious mountainside of the Overberg region and a quaint little town that is filled with an old fashioned charm and relaxing atmosphere. Hermanus would be the perfect place to settle down and enjoy the finer things in life, whether it be just views of the Indian Ocean, taking a stroll along its pristine beaches, or going digging for white mussels in the sand. And because it's spring, in a few weeks’ time Hermanus will be filled with tourist and Capetonians will flock to the seaside town for the annual Whale Festival, where Southern Right Whales visit the cove.