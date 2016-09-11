An outdated home gets a refreshing new look

There are few things better than an old and dull-looking space getting treated to a luxurious transformation, even if it’s as simple as repainting a wall or adding some new furniture. But today’s makeover here on ‘before and after’ involved significantly more work than adding a new sofa or table.

Located in urban Warsaw, Poland, this home was in desperate need of a new look. Enter professional home stagers Better Home (aptly named, we'd say!) with their creative solutions and passion for beauty to turn the tables!

Shall we see what they achieved?