An outdated home gets a refreshing new look

There are few things better than an old and dull-looking space getting treated to a luxurious transformation, even if it’s as simple as repainting a wall or adding some new furniture. But today’s makeover here on ‘before and after’ involved significantly more work than adding a new sofa or table.
Located in urban Warsaw, Poland, this home was in desperate need of a new look. Enter professional home stagers Better Home (aptly named, we'd say!) with their creative solutions and passion for beauty to turn the tables!
Shall we see what they achieved?
We think it’s fair to say that the same way a dish (whether it’s a simple piece of toast or a roast chicken with stuffing) should look tempting and lure you in, so should a kitchen make you want to spend time in it, whether to cook and bake or simply relax and socialise.
However, the old tiles, faded cabinetry, and obsolete appliances of this kitchen before the transformation did absolutely nothing to tantalise our taste buds, or our secret desire to experiment with some recipes.
Et voilà! This kitchen most certainly went from drab to fab most stylishly, becoming a space that is filled with charm and elegance. The cream-coloured palette and warm timber countertops go together as perfectly as chocolate and caramel, beautifully boosting the kitchen’s look and most certainly our desire to want to spend more time in it.
In addition to the new colours, the kitchen has also been treated to a wider entrance, as well as some clever and practical shelves in the one corner.
They say that this was the old dining space, but we’re not too sure, as there is nothing here that makes us want to have a relaxing sit-down with some good company and mouth-watering meals. This dining space was definitely stuck in a style rut due to the outdated furniture and mismatched pieces, not to mention the overwhelming use of wooden surfaces.
Hopefully our home stagers decided to do something about the underperforming lighting as well…
Simply stunning! Although the old wooden parquet floor was kept in (not necessarily a bad thing, as it did show a lot of potential), the surroundings are all brand new: from the fresh coat of paint on the walls to the wall art and improved lighting.
New furniture and shelves have also been laid out differently, making the dining room look bigger, more beautiful, and definitely more enticing.
We love a good dose of neutrals, don’t get us wrong – but this certainly isn’t it. The old living room clearly had no life thanks to the mismatched brown, lifeless greys, and bland-looking furniture pieces.
Most definitely not the place you’d want to relax in!
What a difference the right lighting can make to a space! Bathed in white to complement the grey upholstery (which was kept in, yet looks brand new thanks to the transformed surroundings), the new living room is a visual celebration of style and elegance.
Some new side tables and cases make a world of difference in terms of storage, clearing up more room for us to enjoy the sleek new look of this makeover.
If you want to indulge in sweet dreams and relaxation, then emphasis definitely needs to factor in the design and decoration of your bedroom. However, these dull drapes, tired-looking lighting, hideous furniture, and suicidal walls won’t be treating anybody to a good night’s sleep.
Now this is how you design a bedroom. Perfect for anything from sleeping and reading to daydreaming, this bright space presents a clean and soothing colour palette that hits all the right notes.
A touch of décor ensures that the bedroom has a neat and clean look, while the furniture adds just the right amount of texture and pattern to avoid a cluttered look.
Most definitely an inspiration on how a dull and tired space can be zhooshed up to stylish perfection—and we are not just referring to the bedroom.