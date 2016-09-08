The home that's perfect for just about anyone

In this image, we can see how the double-storey home is subtle yet magnificent.

The facade features soft brown tones, with the bottom floor made up nearly entirely of glass. This allows the interior living space of the home to flow out onto the exterior space, visually and physically expanding it.

On the upper level, there are also large glass windows, but you cannot see inside them because of the grey blinds. This keeps the second-storey of the home slightly more private than the lower level, which features the social spaces like the living room, dining room and kitchen,

Don't you love the wonderful interaction between spaces in this design, keeping the interior of the home open, light and bright?