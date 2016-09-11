​A South African home that this couple built with love, ideas and a small budget

Here on homify, we don’t just look at designs and structures that were created from scratch, such as a two-storey home built from the ground up. We also like to delve into other architectural works, such as house alterations, internal refurbishments, and home extensions.

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a South African-based house which was recently treated to some alterations, courtesy of local firm DG Construction.

Let’s see what the finished product looks like.