A simple, small family home that's lovable inside

Today we will look at yet another impressive home from Poland, which seems to be a stronghold for beautiful, yet affordable prefabricated houses. Just take a look at some of the Polish projects we have already reviewed in this category, such as this prefab perfection house, and this family home built on love and a small budget. There is certainly no doubt that this country is very high up on the list when it comes to offering the best in alternative housing solutions.

The project we have in view today, is the House Kannach 3 by the Polish architects, Archon. As we move around and in this house, we are sure you will find that it is utterly impressive, just as we did. This is quite a large prefabricated home, and even the interiors will make you think that this is a much more expensive project than the comfortable budget required.

Join us now to travel in and around the House Kannach 3 to see what Archon has to add to our suite of fabulous prefab homes!