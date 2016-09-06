A simple, small family home that's lovable inside

Today we will look at yet another impressive home from Poland, which seems to be a stronghold for beautiful, yet affordable prefabricated houses. Just take a look at some of the Polish projects we have already reviewed in this category, such as this prefab perfection house, and this family home built on love and a small budget. There is certainly no doubt that this country is very high up on the list when it comes to offering the best in alternative housing solutions.
The project we have in view today, is the House Kannach 3 by the Polish architects, Archon. As we move around and in this house, we are sure you will find that it is utterly impressive, just as we did. This is quite a large prefabricated home, and even the interiors will make you think that this is a much more expensive project than the comfortable budget required.
Join us now to travel in and around the House Kannach 3 to see what Archon has to add to our suite of fabulous prefab homes!
Here we have our first exterior look at the House Kannach 3, which is a single storey home, with the addition of an attic level. The house takes up a surface area of 171.15 square meters, excluding the boiler room, attic and garage. So, this is quite a generous house, and even more so if you think that this house is entirely prefabricated.
The most distinct features of this home's exterior is its numerous natural finishes. We can see, for example, the grey stone bricks used to decorate the facade and bring in some contrast, as well as the wooden trimmings along the doors, windows and gutter. Not only do these features ensure a soft, natural look, but it also creates a colour scheme and tones that are beautiful and inspiring.
Now we can move around the building to take a look at the rear of the structure. What is most prominent from this angle, is the classic gabled design of the roof. We can see the attic space nestled under the gabled roof structure, with the wooden beams on the exterior to adhere to this classic design we so often saw in more traditional homes.
The grey roof shingles are also a well-planned feature, as the colour provides a pleasant visual and textural contrast to the white and natural materials in the facade. The ample use of wood we can also see on this side really accentuates the angles and features of the structure.
Satisfied with our all-round view of the home's exterior, we think it is fitting to take a look at what the interior of the home has to offer us. As we step inside, we are immediately welcomed by an open-plan design for the living spaces, and this brings the home into the realm of the contemporary, as you rarely find new homes that do not boast this design these days. This is also a very good choice in terms of practicality and aesthetics, as it creates a greater sense of space, saves on building materials, and ensures a good minimalist aesthetic.
Right in front of us in this image, we can see the living room section of the open-plan area. This part is warm and tranquil with the use of neutral colours and simple, yet stylish decorative elements. It geniality is increased by the fireplace and accompanying exposed brick section which holds the firewood and a book case.
Light fixtures mounted on rails allow for sufficient perimeter lighting in the area, delineating the living room space and allowing for sufficient visibility.
Lastly, we take a look at the kitchen of the home. As we walk into this space, there is no doubt of its distinct traditional character. We can immediately see this in the moulding of the doors and on the cabinets. The vintage oven and gas range also contributes to this look.
The all-white of this space renders it clean and spacious, whilst the marble floor tiles adds to a luxurious look. To bring in the natural element once again, we can see an exposed brick area behind the gas range and worktop area, which adds a raw feeling in contrast to the luxurious look. In this way, the space is brought into balance, as is the case throughout the rest of the home.