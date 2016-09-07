9 small and affordable apartments to take inspiration from

Regardless of the size of our home, we all would like to have a beautifully decorated and stylish place to live. As more and more people move to cities and the price of property grows, it is simply more convenient to live in apartments, and smaller ones prove to be more economically viable as well as available.
If you have a small apartment, you may feel discouraged by the perceived lack of option to make it your dream living space. Fear not, however, as limited dimensions are a long way off from necessarily implying limited design options, and we can prove it. Today we will bring you 9 stunning examples of beautifully furnished and decorated small apartments, which will surely inspire you plenty for your own. Let's begin!
First up, we have this city stunner which is sure to get your creativity started. This attic space apartment may have seemed like a small and constrictive space before it was furnished, but the interior designers picked neutral colours to expand the space, then added folk style furnishing and decorations to give it a warm and festive feeling.
Here we have the tiniest studio apartment, but one that has been so meticulously designed that it can cater for all of its inhabitants' needs. The multi-functional furniture ensures storage space in every nook and cranny, and the light colours expand the feeling of spaciousness.
Next on our list, we have an apartment that makes optimal use of the little space it has, with a home office installed in the space under the stairs. This optimal use of what otherwise would have been dead space, is both stylish and functional.
Here is a small apartment that seems much bigger, thanks to its clever design and ample natural light filling the space. We can see that seating space has been maximised by inserting a narrower bench all along the back wall, freeing up more space in the rest of the room.
Number 5 on our list is a creative and trendy space. This definitely looks like the dwelling of an inner-city creative professional. The space is filled with geometric decorative elements, bringing a dynamic atmosphere to the environment.
This studio apartment is the epitome of cool, both in terms of colour and attitude. It makes best use of space by the addition of a mezzanine under which storage boxes are placed, and a projected replaces a TV to cut down on the number of objects taking up the room.
Next up we have a super stylish apartment which is filled with light and wooden elements. This gives the apartment a natural and warm look, but the minimalist style of decoration ensures elegance.
Number 8 brings us back to absolute minimalism. Ensuring a feeling of lightness and space, the most basic furniture is included, along with decorative wallpaper on the one side to make to bring in some movement.
Lastly, we bring you an example to remind us that small doesn't necessarily need to mean minimal. This abbreviated space is filled with colourful furniture and numerous works of art, and we are sure you'll agree that the result is very pleasing indeed. It all comes down to planning and keeping to your style of choice.
Now that you have ample inspiration for your small apartment, it's time to get started. Take a look at our guide to furnishing a small apartment and get going!