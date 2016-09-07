9 small and affordable apartments to take inspiration from

Regardless of the size of our home, we all would like to have a beautifully decorated and stylish place to live. As more and more people move to cities and the price of property grows, it is simply more convenient to live in apartments, and smaller ones prove to be more economically viable as well as available.

If you have a small apartment, you may feel discouraged by the perceived lack of option to make it your dream living space. Fear not, however, as limited dimensions are a long way off from necessarily implying limited design options, and we can prove it. Today we will bring you 9 stunning examples of beautifully furnished and decorated small apartments, which will surely inspire you plenty for your own. Let's begin!