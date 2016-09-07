Your browser is out-of-date.

9 small and affordable apartments to take inspiration from

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Casa Xaroco, studioarte studioarte Living room
Regardless of the size of our home, we all would like to have a beautifully decorated and stylish place to live. As more and more people move to cities and the price of property grows, it is simply more convenient to live in apartments, and smaller ones prove to be more economically viable as well as available. 

If you have a small apartment, you may feel discouraged by the perceived lack of option to make it your dream living space. Fear not, however, as limited dimensions are a long way off from necessarily implying limited design options, and we can prove it. Today we will bring you 9 stunning examples of beautifully furnished and decorated small apartments, which will surely inspire you plenty for your own. Let's begin!

1. Folk accents

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
First up, we have this city stunner which is sure to get your creativity started. This attic space apartment may have seemed like a small and constrictive space before it was furnished, but the interior designers picked neutral colours to expand the space, then added folk style furnishing and decorations to give it a warm and festive feeling. 

2. Utmost utility

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
Here we have the tiniest studio apartment, but one that has been so meticulously designed that it can cater for all of its inhabitants' needs. The multi-functional furniture ensures storage space in every nook and cranny, and the light colours expand the feeling of spaciousness. 

3. Hidden spaces

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Next on our list, we have an apartment that makes optimal use of the little space it has, with a home office installed in the space under the stairs. This optimal use of what otherwise would have been dead space, is both stylish and functional. 

4. Minimal yet decorative

Casa Xaroco, studioarte studioarte Living room
Here is a small apartment that seems much bigger, thanks to its clever design and ample natural light filling the space. We can see that seating space has been maximised by inserting a narrower bench all along the back wall, freeing up more space in the rest of the room.

5.Geometrics

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room
Number 5 on our list is a creative and trendy space. This definitely looks like the dwelling of an inner-city creative professional. The space is filled with geometric decorative elements, bringing a dynamic atmosphere to the environment. 

6. Cool modernity

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist bedroom
This studio apartment is the epitome of cool, both in terms of colour and attitude. It makes best use of space by the addition of a mezzanine under which storage boxes are placed, and a projected replaces a TV to cut down on the number of objects taking up the room. 

7. Neutral an calm

Apartamento compacto à beira mar., Claudia Stach e Daniela Bordignon Arquitetura Claudia Stach e Daniela Bordignon Arquitetura Modern living room MDF White
Next up we have a super stylish apartment which is filled with light and wooden elements. This gives the apartment a natural and warm look, but the minimalist style of decoration ensures elegance. 

8. Streamlined

Edifício na Av. 24 de Julho - Lisboa, VÃO - Arquitectos Associados, Lda. VÃO - Arquitectos Associados, Lda. Living room Solid Wood
Number 8 brings us back to absolute minimalism. Ensuring a feeling of lightness and space, the most basic furniture is included, along with decorative wallpaper on the one side to make to bring in some movement. 

9. Artistic

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
Lastly, we bring you an example to remind us that small doesn't necessarily need to mean minimal. This abbreviated space is filled with colourful furniture and numerous works of art, and we are sure you'll agree that the result is very pleasing indeed. It all comes down to planning and keeping to your style of choice. 

Now that you have ample inspiration for your small apartment, it's time to get started. Take a look at our guide to furnishing a small apartment and get going!

Which one of these small apartment design did you find most inspiring?

