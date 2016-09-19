A smart and surprisingly low cost modern family home

The living room is trendy and chic, styled with the minimalist, Scandinavian spirit in mind. The wooden floors are superb choice, while the white walls and shades of grey, along with the black furniture creates a tasteful décor that will remain fashionable for years to come. The striking accessories are designer pieces too, which includes the leather ottoman, fantastic lamp as well as the simple black lampshade that creates a classy atmosphere of style. You can’t go wrong with nature’s touch too, so the large plant is an excellent yet practical option for this room.