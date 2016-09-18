10 bedroom ideas to inspire creativity

Having an inspirational bedroom is one of the easiest ways to make yourself feel a lot more comfortable and at home, especially in a new living space. Although the bedroom is mostly a private space within the home, it doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be creative and attractive. In this edition of homify, we have a look at 10 fascinating and aesthetically appealing bedrooms, each more dreamy and elegant than the next. So whether your bedroom is quirky and funky, compact and chic or if you’re looking for inspiration to add style to your kids’ bedroom, we’ve taken all your bedroom factors into consideration. Now, let’s plan your escape!