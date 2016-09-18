The smart renovation of small apartment

It’s becoming increasingly more expensive to buy and live in larger homes and apartments. A smaller dwelling might be the ideal ling solution for a young professional or small modern family. In this edition of homify, we visit an amazing apartment that has recently been renovated. The home underwent a drastic makeover, going from dire to dramatic and is now filled with neutral colours, elegant wood and sleek, space saving furniture. It’s a trendy and comfortable urban living environment that is so chic yet full of personality.
This before image is proof that this interior was in need of a major revamp, from the ageing and dingy walls to the shabby wallpaper. The flooring is uninspiring, and old-fashioned doors are boring and unimaginative. The walls are also showing signs of damp, which is the usual case in neglected living spaces.
The walls were in desperate need of a fresh coat of paint. Some of the internal walls were demolished to make the interior look more open and spacious. Out with the old and in with the new! Now just to get rid of all the rubble and clutter so the real renovation can begin!
The architects of this fantastic apartment opted for an open plan layout, allowing the rooms to be integrated for a free flowing and stylish space. The wooden flooring demarcates the living, study and sleeping area from the kitchen and dining areas which feature dark grey tiles. And the walls and ceiling have a fresh and simple all-white colour scheme, accentuating that spacious element in the now contemporary living space.
Another fantastic décor element is the plush grey sofa, soft white rug and a sleek entertainment unit that creates a sophisticated setting, while the room is bathed in natural sunlight throughout the day as well, adding to that perfectly cosy atmosphere.
This kitchen is amazing! It’s spacious and welcoming in every way, you won’t think that you’re in a small apartment. The use of warm wooden hues, sleek, practical cabinets and an open planned layout is an excellent style choice, which promotes spacious and offers easy movement. And the dark grey flooring contrasts with the light wooden tones and white ceiling, for an unbelievable designer space, while the shiny black countertop adds a sensational bold statement. The washing machine and other appliances have also been perfectly integrated into the design.
Since this revamp, the bedroom and study areas have been incorporated within the rest of this open apartment. But, as a result of the stature of the room, the sleeping nook is an inviting yet cosy addition to the apartment. The raised height of the room creates space for storage steps, something that very often needed in a smaller home. It’s romantic and elegant too.
This area includes a compact study space as well, which comprises of a sleek desk and a revolving black chair. The wall-mounted shelving unit is the perfect solution for both books and stationery. It’s aesthetically appealing yet so simple.
This bathroom is elegant and attractive. The use of white wall tiles creates a clean and uncluttered design, while the brilliant shade of blue is an excellent choice when combined with the sleek wooden hue of the wall-mounted cabinet and large mirror that adds to the spacious feel. There is a cosy charm incorporated into this bathroom as a result of the wooden floor tiles, while the rest of the bathroom décor is tidy and compact. The recessed lighting is another modern and elegant factor that adds to the illumination of the bathroom. If you liked this apartment renovation, then have a look at The disgusting to delightful home makeover too.