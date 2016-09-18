The smart renovation of small apartment

The architects of this fantastic apartment opted for an open plan layout, allowing the rooms to be integrated for a free flowing and stylish space. The wooden flooring demarcates the living, study and sleeping area from the kitchen and dining areas which feature dark grey tiles. And the walls and ceiling have a fresh and simple all-white colour scheme, accentuating that spacious element in the now contemporary living space.

Another fantastic décor element is the plush grey sofa, soft white rug and a sleek entertainment unit that creates a sophisticated setting, while the room is bathed in natural sunlight throughout the day as well, adding to that perfectly cosy atmosphere.