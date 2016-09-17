A small home that these newly-weds built with love and a small budget

If you are in need of an inspirational home architecture idea that will get your home looking sensational, then look no further! This beautiful modern home is simple, comfortable, spacious and elegant. Although the façade has a somewhat traditional and attractive design, the interior is chic and contemporary with a sophisticated use of space. Let’s just adore the sensational quality and unbelievable attractive detail of this suburban home.
The façade of this home is a combination of classic and modern elements. The architects chose a dark gabled roof as the perfect choice for this spacious white façade with charcoal grey accents. The use of wood adds an elegant brown aspect to the architecture that is harmonious and attractive too.
Heading to the rear of the home now, the garden is welcoming and friendly. A sensational design option for this striking family home. Large windows and patio doors ensure that the interior remains pleasant and filled with light throughout the day, while allowing the terrace to become the perfect extension of the indoor living space. The manicured lawn and fantastic swimming pool creates a holistically charming atmosphere.
The floor plan of the house showcases just how much thought and detail went into the design of the home. The house has an open plan livingarea that consists of a kitchen, living room and dining area. The house also has a main bedroom with a dressing room and bathroom as well as two more rooms and a lovely garage.
In this image we can enjoy the view of the open plan living space. The kitchen is neutral and cosy with modern touches. The white and brown design featured in the cabinets and contemporary appliances are the perfect fit for this functional kitchen. The dining area serves as a boundary between the kitchen and living area, and consists of simple wooden table and trendy designer chairs.
Our last image of this fabulous and modern home takes us to the dining area, where a fashionable grey sofa creates the perfect designer setting for this room with sensational sunshine. The sleek, minimalist furniture and the view of nature creates a living room that is unbelievably bright and friendly. How about: A simple and cosy suburban home for more home decor inspiration?