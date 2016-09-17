10 awesome and low-cost homes

In this edition of homify, we look at some functional and practical architecture that is affordable and stylish. It’s a great choice as a starter home for a young modern family. The sophisticated design, friendly atmosphere and chic use of eco-wise materials, makes these budget-friendly home ideas, a convenient and sunshine-loving choice for that uncluttered and tidy living space. The house of your choice can be adjusted to include a fantastic garden, swimming pool or fun-loving deck. Let’s be inspired!
This 148 square metre home consists of four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a large two car garage for two cars. The house has an elegant German inspired roof, while an outdoor dining area allows for the outdoors and fresh air to be enjoyed too.
This pretty double storey home is 118 square metres in area and includes three bedrooms on the top floor. The large living room is comfortable and welcoming with an overwhelming 40 square metres of space. The façade is friendly and inviting too.
A small home with a chic style is our next stop. The 103 square metre home enjoys a double garage and boiler room, as well as three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen has a pantry, while a living room with a terrace is the perfect accompaniment for this little house.
This quaint 109 square metre home has three bedrooms located in the attic as well as a kitchen with a comfortable linear layout. The architects of this designer feature utilised simple colours and quality materials to create this attractive façade.
This cute home is only 86 square metres in area, but the three small bedrooms and a small kitchen is a grand choice for those who want to live in a small house instead of a cramped three bedroom apartment in the city. The double storey home with a garden is a fantastic alternative to comfortable living.
A four bedroom house with a double garage, kitchen and attic is an excellent choice for a growing family. And this design even has a swimming pool and glamourous garden for sleek living.
This stylish home seems compact from the exterior, but actually has 140 square metres of space, three bedrooms, a convenient layout with perfect planned private areas and a living room of about 40 square metres. The house is constructed from ceramic blocks, it is insulated and has underfloor heating too.
A home such as this is striking, the symmetry makes it a gorgeous architecture choice for a home, while the 220 square metres of space ensures that the interior is spacious. The panoramic windows from the rear façade ensures that this home is sophisticated and contemporary in design.
This 260 square metre house is outstanding! There are two large bedrooms, an office, a huge walk-in closet and a bathroom. The home has an aesthetic appeal that is brilliant and eye-catching from all angles.
The final house we visit today is this 128 square metre, three bedroom cottage. It also has a large living room, two car garage and an en-suite bathroom for the master bedroom. It’s a simple yet modern design choice that is sensational. Still need some prefab home decor ideas? How about: The ten best prefabricated homes for you to copy?