10 awesome and low-cost homes

In this edition of homify, we look at some functional and practical architecture that is affordable and stylish. It’s a great choice as a starter home for a young modern family. The sophisticated design, friendly atmosphere and chic use of eco-wise materials, makes these budget-friendly home ideas, a convenient and sunshine-loving choice for that uncluttered and tidy living space. The house of your choice can be adjusted to include a fantastic garden, swimming pool or fun-loving deck. Let’s be inspired!