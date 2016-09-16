An extraordinary estate home in Mossel Bay

South African homes are the epitome of luxury, design and perfect panoramic views. And in this feature we head to the seaside town of Mossel Bay. While the area is known for its industrial and sea harvesting factors, it also boasts a fantastic tourist element. One of sensational ocean views, untouched landscape and of course regular visits from marine wildlife, making this coastal town a must visit at certain times of the year. The villa we visit today is located within a golf estate, and it's a striking and spacious architectural design that we cannot wait to see.
The front of this home is attractive and elegant, with simple neutral colours and darker windows adding to its sophisticated style. The large green lawn has an inviting and welcoming element too, while the addition of the red pot plants on the edge of the property makes this home seem so friendly. The architects ensured that this double storey home is striking and aesthetically appealing, while being a timeless and tasteful design as well.
From this perspective, you can definitely admire the gorgeous architecture of the home, the garden and the upstairs area. The glazed balcony makes the perfect sleek and stylish decor option for this contemporary villa design. And with so many welcoming entrances on the ground floor, the home is filled with fresh and crisp air and natural sunlight.
The side angle of the home shows us just how sophisticated and light-filled this house can be, the afternoon sun seems to stream into the house, creating a warm, inviting and cosy effect. Here we can also appreciate the spacious yet simple design of the structure, which fits in perfectly with the surrounding villas on the estate. This house is unbelievably unique and beautiful.
The final image of this magnificent home in Mossel Bay displays a close up of the balcony and garden area. It’s spacious enough to host a braai or social event with family and friends, or even just sit and admire the view, the serenity and tranquillity of the environment. How about this home set in nature? A small family home with character and charm.