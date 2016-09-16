An extraordinary estate home in Mossel Bay

South African homes are the epitome of luxury, design and perfect panoramic views. And in this feature we head to the seaside town of Mossel Bay. While the area is known for its industrial and sea harvesting factors, it also boasts a fantastic tourist element. One of sensational ocean views, untouched landscape and of course regular visits from marine wildlife, making this coastal town a must visit at certain times of the year. The villa we visit today is located within a golf estate, and it's a striking and spacious architectural design that we cannot wait to see.