A grill, barbecue or braai is one of the most versatile cooking methods that has travelled throughout history. And aside from its cave man roots, the grill is now a staple in any home. This method of cooking can be used for anything from different cuts of meat, to chicken, fish and even vegetables, and may also be a lot healthier than conventional cooking. In this edition of homify, we explore ways of creating this fantastic home cooking element to your home, even if you are on a tight budget. So whether you love the idea of rustic fire food or you want a grill that’s a bit more contemporary, then continue reading this Ideabook.