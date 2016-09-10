A delightful little wooden house you'll want to call home

The hustle and bustle of city life, although appealing to some, is not meant for all of us. Some prefer the peace and quiet of the country, where rush-hour traffic and dozens of neighbours surrounding you are mere stories of what goes on “in the big city”.

Having said that, design styles which are typically found in city dwellings (modern, classic, ultra contemporary, etc.) also don’t fall in everybody’s taste categories. Such is the case with today’s discovery here on homify 360°—a modest little dwelling of the rustic style which enjoys its space and tranquillity out in the country, with tall trees and stretched-out landscapes serving as good neighbours, and also excellent mechanisms to make the house become literally part of nature.

Want to take a look?