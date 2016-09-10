The family home that's more than just a pretty face

Adding some décor pieces and furniture to an already established space is not exactly brain surgery; but building a home that is timeless, stylish, and an example of super modern brilliance from scratch can be a bit of a challenge.

Fortunately, the house which we are about to view on homify 360° meets all of those expectations. It started when clients of architectural company Eikplan asked for a residence that could grow and evolve with them over time; a space where the owners could see themselves settling down for good.

Want to see the end results? So do we!