The family home that's more than just a pretty face

Adding some décor pieces and furniture to an already established space is not exactly brain surgery; but building a home that is timeless, stylish, and an example of super modern brilliance from scratch can be a bit of a challenge.
Fortunately, the house which we are about to view on homify 360° meets all of those expectations. It started when clients of architectural company Eikplan asked for a residence that could grow and evolve with them over time; a space where the owners could see themselves settling down for good.
Want to see the end results? So do we!
We kick off at the front side, which reflects a classic bungalow that shows off a very contemporary edge. A stone path leads us through the beautifully manicured garden to the front door, highlighted by a rectangular frame protruding from the ground.
We just love the chosen colour scheme of the façade, a beautiful mixture of crisp white and stone grey to form a look that is cool and calm, yet very modern.
The rear side of the house surprises us completely, yet in a good way. Its unexpected structure contrasts from the simple front façade like night and day, epitomising contemporary style in a delicious way.
Most notably is that roof which leaves us breathless, showing off irregular slopes that overlap and extend outward. However, it’s not just about the looks, as the roof also provides ample shade for those spending time at the seating and dining spots adjacent the pond (which is filled with a number of exotic fish).
Thanks to the unusual roof structure, the interiors also benefit greatly, sporting double-high ceilings with lots of light and a spacious layout.
First up on our interiors list is the dining room, which is where a long timber table and ultra modern seats await the diners and a number of mouth-watering dishes. This space has been designed with entertainment and fun times in mind – did you notice the plasma TV built into the wall?
High-quality finishes and fabulous appliances await us in the kitchen, which sports a sleek and elegant look thanks to the modern features and monochrome colour palette.
This space looks more like a showroom than a working zone thanks to the handless cabinets and stone surfaces. But of course functionality has also been included, for that island looks ripe and ready to help out with numerous storage compartments, as well as more than adequate space for any number of culinary chores.
We close off our tour with a quick peek at the custom-made storage units. Just see how gorgeous the glossy white finishes and timber elements look, made even more alluring due to the incoming natural light, plus the downlighters sparkling from the ceiling.
Most definitely a creation (and we’re now referring to the house, not just the cabinets) that can withstand the test of time and trend, while also serving up stylish and comfy spaces for the family who is fortunate enough to inhabit it.
