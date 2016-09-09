The modular home that's perfect for just about anyone

Modular or prefabricated houses (also known as ‘prefabs’) have really flourished in recent years. Built in factories and transported to the desired building sites, these homes are assembled and ready at a much faster speed than regular houses – and also at a fraction of the price.

However, in the past, prefabs were typically seen as temporary dwellings, and not too much effort was put into their quality or aesthetics. Fortunately nowadays, people have come to appreciate the fact that these ingenious little creations are much more energy efficient than older homes, which lead to contemporary designs also becoming much more stylish, like the example we will be viewing today.