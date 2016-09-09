The modular home that's perfect for just about anyone

Modular or prefabricated houses (also known as ‘prefabs’) have really flourished in recent years. Built in factories and transported to the desired building sites, these homes are assembled and ready at a much faster speed than regular houses – and also at a fraction of the price.
However, in the past, prefabs were typically seen as temporary dwellings, and not too much effort was put into their quality or aesthetics. Fortunately nowadays, people have come to appreciate the fact that these ingenious little creations are much more energy efficient than older homes, which lead to contemporary designs also becoming much more stylish, like the example we will be viewing today.
Laid out in an L-shape, this single-storey family home is certainly not what one would expect when hearing the word ‘prefab’. But thanks to modern design and architectural geniuses, the prefabs of today are just as functional and stylish as any other residence.
Far from opaque, the façade treats us to an open and welcoming look, especially the area on the left where, from this angle, elegant vertical timber panels are the only separation between the shaded areas and the stretched-out landscape.
This angle provides us with a fabulous viewpoint of the two outdoor entertaining areas – one shaded, and one not. The open terrace on the right presents not only an exterior dining spot, but also a spacious outdoor living area complete with plush seating.
One important fact to remember when it comes to prefabs is the compact layout and usage of large glass sliding doors, which reduces energy consumption in terms of heating and cooling the interiors.
The interiors present a delightful mix between modern and rustic, with exposed ceiling beams becoming the main attraction. The natural, soft textures of the wood add a homely and slightly rural vibe to the house, a rustic touch that is so often missing from older-style prefab homes.
Although the kitchen is quite small in size, it presents more than ample space for working and moving, with a fantastic island flaunting enough cooking- and storage space.
From this angle, we can see how the kitchen seamlessly flows into the dining space, located in front of those generous sliding doors. Thanks to the abundance of glass panes, natural light becomes one of the main elements in the interiors (during the day, at least), helping to spread around not only brightness, but also those lush views of the surrounding garden/landscape.
We close off our tour with a look at the wrap-around porch and timber deck, which is sure to see its fair share of socialising and entertaining. And thanks to minimalist-style decorations, the exterior areas seem more spacious and open, successfully avoiding a cluttered look, although we are pretty sure that the light-neutral colour scheme also has something to do with that.
