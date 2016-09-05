The unbelievable makeover of an old stone house

Before and after projects are certainly favourites here on homify, and we definitely love presenting you with the ones we find most interesting. Today we have another treat for you in store with a renovation that is sure to make you sigh with nostalgia and a pleasing aesthetic transformation.

The Auszugshaus Reichenau is a renovation project undertaken by the architects, Junghhans + Muller, based in Haselbachtal, Germany. This building is, in fact, one of the oldest in the municipality of Haselbachtal, and undertaking a renovation of this was surely an enormous and precarious task. However, it seems like the risk was well worth taking, as the payoff is a beautiful modern home with some nostalgic elements to treasure.

Join us to take a look at the process of this old farmhouse's transformation and be inspired by what can be achieved with vision and expertise.