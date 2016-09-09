10 easy ideas for an impressive bathroom

A comfortable and stylish bathroom is a great way to having a relaxing home. In this edition of homify, we concentrate on finding the most impressive bathrooms that will add a sensational and attractive appeal to your modern home. Whether you love the classic and traditional feeling of wood, neutral elegance, cute and quirky or even strict minimalist style, we have a bathroom design to suit you and your character. These 10 bathrooms are luxurious, functional and decorated in splendour, so let’s be inspired.