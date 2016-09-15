This house went from disgusting to a home you'll die for

This before and after home makeover feature is absolutely amazing! The home was neglected, ugly and dilapidated, but since the revamp it's now a sensational and stylish masterpiece. The exterior was disgusting and in desperate need of a fresh, new face. The paint has weathered away, the walls are covered in moss and mildew and from what we can see. This disgusting facade is in need of a major overhaul. The interior lacks an attractive and appealing style, but wait until you see the end result, you will be in awe of this home upgrade!
The exterior and interior of this home are both in need of a major revamp. The facade is forgotten and neglected, with no charming elegance adding any striking an appealing qualities to the exterior. The structure resembles that home often seen in a slum area.
The bathroom is stark, unattractive and unappealing. The butcher block tiles add no fascinating and desirable aspect to the design, while the shape and design of the fixtures and fittings are boring and ugly.
The interior of this home has undergone a major makeover. The neutral colour palette adds an aesthetically appealing quality, while the sleek and modern storage space beneath the flat screen TV is contemporary and minimalist in design.
The bathroom is now absolutely appealing to the eye, the neutral colour palette creates a relaxing and comfortable setting, while the large mirror and lighting accentuates the space of the bathroom. The addition of the shower is another great and modern idea, which will leave the homeowner feeling rejuvenated and revitalised. And by including some fantastic storage in the bathroom, that's another problem solved.
The kitchen and dining room of this simple home is now modern and stylish, with a monochrome decor adding to the sophisticated design. The open plan kitchen and dining area means that the home now looks a lot more inviting and spacious inside. Shutters on the glass doors are an excellent way to maintain privacy, while also maintaining a perfectly minimalist decor. The team of architects really made this home look unbelievable in all aspects!
Remember that disgusting facade that was falling apart? Can you even recognise it under the gorgeous and striking design makeover? Well, it definitely went from bleak to sleek, and this home is now a minimalist loving homeowner's dream. The windows have been replaced with aluminum frames, while the security bars are a lot more attractive and appealing too.
It's amazing what a coat of paint in a sultry hue can do to an exterior! Grey is an extraordinary choice that will make any home go from drab to fab in no time, while incorporating some modernity too. How about: The brilliant beach house transformation to inspire you too?