5 smart ways to make your small yard more beautiful

A yard is a great way to have access to fresh air and sunshine on a daily basis, but just because you yard is small, doesn’t mean it needs to be boring an unattractive. In this Ideabook, we consider some fantastic and inspirational designs that will get your garden and yard looking sensational and usable. Whether it be as a means to relax and unwind, enjoy the sunshine or even entertain family and friends, the team at homify have taken your needs into consideration. It’s the details that count to making your yard a fabulous living space.
When considering décor for your modern home, it’s important to have designated zones in your yard. In the example we clearly see an area for relaxing and resting, while another zone is for the socialising and entertainment aspect of your home, a place to enjoy a barbecue with loved ones. Each area has been demarcated with flooring design to suit its purposes, which is clearly visible in the deck area at the poolside.
This design option takes into consideration the practicality of the yard. Obviously it needs to be easy to maintain and stylish, but the yard should also be in a perfect condition regardless of the weather. Which is why the chairs and furniture should be resistant to rain and harsh sunlight. Use neutral colours and simple design to make your outdoor area attractive, while trees are a great source of shade and colour.
One sure way to make your yard look spectacular, is by incorporating a garden into the design. Think about your favourite plants, colours and scents and let your imagination take over. If you need help with getting started, you may want to contact a landscaper to assist you with your décor ideas.
It’s amazing what a difference the choice of lighting can have on your backyard. By combining your décor with textured wood and stone, then adding some artistic sculptures in clay and making a creative choice with some brilliant illumination, your yard will be an instantly functional space at any time of the day or night.
Remember that when decorating your yard, it is important to consider more than just including décor and items into the design, this could gve your small yard a cluttered look. Instead, opt for water features for a fabulous effect, or go creative with wooden storage items such as these wheelbarrows, and add that fantasy effect into your yard. They make great planters for your favourite fruit, flowers and vegetables, while looking adorable too. If you need more inspiration, here are: 10 beautiful and practical ideas for your garden.