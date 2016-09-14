The small family home that's surprising inside

This exciting project takes us to an exceptionally revamped home in Hamburg, Germany. The original design was built in 1840, and while the home has maintained much of its rustic and traditional design, the restoration of this national monument has been unbelievable. During the upgrade of the home, a fire resulted in many of the original development plans to be altered, which is why this house full of unique character and charm also has a modern conceptual design. It’s definitely a sophisticated and classic design combination that we can adore.