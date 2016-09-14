Your browser is out-of-date.

The small family home that's surprising inside

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

This exciting project takes us to an exceptionally revamped home in Hamburg, Germany. The original design was built in 1840, and while the home has maintained much of its rustic and traditional design, the restoration of this national monument has been unbelievable. During the upgrade of the home, a fire resulted in many of the original development plans to be altered, which is why this house full of unique character and charm also has a modern conceptual design. It’s definitely a sophisticated and classic design combination that we can adore.

Truly attractive

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern houses
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

This façade has an attractive traditional quality that is exhibited through the exposed brick and wood elements, which is attributed to the Prussian wall. The architects decided to include modern glazing in the design, which allows for natural sunshine and fresh air to enter the home, making it comfortable and attractive. While the thatched roof is a sensational and striking addition to this wonderful structure.

Cosy comfort

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Study/office
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

From this perspective, we can enjoy the cosy interior. It’s comfortable and filled with gorgeous light, while also being the perfect combination of colours and textures. The white walls and painted beams is a fantastic design choice that when merged with the contrasting dark wooden floor and wide corridor is elegant and luxurious.

Clean kitchen

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern kitchen
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

This spacious kitchen design is modern minimalist perfection. The large centre island serves as storage for the appliances, while the wooden table and shelves along with the sleek metal accents are the perfect style solution. The cooking area is filled with natural light and traditional elements, while the white wooden beams on the roof add to the setting of the room.

Dining style

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern dining room
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

This dreamy and romantic dining room is an extraordinary choice for the home interior. The old chairs and wooden elements creates that countryside setting that is charming and elegant, while having an antique styled atmosphere. The bench boxes make for excellent extra storage space and with the simple cushions, they are also comfortable seats at the dining table. The chic stye has been completed with some fresh flowers in centre of the table for that detailed effect.

Unique stairs

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

Just when you thought this rustic cottage couldn’t be attractive enough, you see this superb winding wooden stairs. It’s the perfect classical design for this antique cottage, and if you look closely you’ll see the modern addition of a glass balustrade. Now that’s sleek and chic!

The loft

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern style bedroom
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

Our final stop of this Ideabook is the attic. The modern lighting, simple design and exposed wooden beams enhances the historical element of this loft. It’s harmonious and filled with light. A spectacular use of space for this beautiful cottage. If you love all things classic, then The adorable rustic home with great ideas to copy will definitely inspire your home architecture.

Which room did you like the most?

