5 home design ideas with photos and plans to copy

Often, we see homes that we like in photographs, magazines or in person, even simply from the outside. Yet, we rarely have access to the plans used for the construction and design of these beautiful homes.

In this homify ideabook, we will share four fantastic houses with you along with the architectural plans behind them and carefully analyze how each was distributed and designed. This will hopefully serve as inspiration for your own home design!

These four houses and their modern and contemporary styles will undoubtedly inspire some creativity in you!