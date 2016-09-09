​10 prefab houses to die for

Love it, hate it, but you can’t deny it – we are, of course, talking about prefabricated homes, one of the newest and greatest fads in the architectural world.

Often referred to as prefab homes, or just prefabs, these specially created constructions are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled to wherever required. Think of it as building a house and then moving it to wherever required.

To inspire your love for the prefab house (and treat ourselves to some beautiful imagery), we have selected 10 of the best-looking prefab homes here on homify.

Which one(s) will steal your heart?