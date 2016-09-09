​10 prefab houses to die for

Love it, hate it, but you can’t deny it – we are, of course, talking about prefabricated homes, one of the newest and greatest fads in the architectural world.
Often referred to as prefab homes, or just prefabs, these specially created constructions are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled to wherever required. Think of it as building a house and then moving it to wherever required.
To inspire your love for the prefab house (and treat ourselves to some beautiful imagery), we have selected 10 of the best-looking prefab homes here on homify.
Which one(s) will steal your heart?
This one could be perfection for the young couple seeking a calm and quiet life… anywhere, really. With adequate space for three people, this two-bedroom model’s 37 square-metre size is definitely nothing to scoff at.
Spanning about 24 square metres, this little wooden structure is perfection for the single person, or the young couple. It can also be terrific as a stand-alone volume free from the main house, functioning beautifully as an art studio, guest bedroom, and a host of other possibilities.
Built on a raised platform, this modern beauty is sure to provide some excellent views of the surrounding landscape.
With a kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom (and ample amounts of natural light, thanks to those glorious glass doors), this little abode could be the dream home for many.
Let’s call the container home the cousin of the prefab house. Pictured above is an example of what a container home can look like: although small in size, it doesn’t hold back when it comes to functionality and style, and can easily function as a mini home.
Flaunting a very modern look in crisp white and stone surfaces, this Spanish model spans no less than 75 square metres in layout. Imagine how elegant this structure would look once a fancy terrace and some lush gardening features (some plants and flowers, perhaps a water fountain) get added to the outside areas.
Some prefab homes look like they are prefab, and others don’t – and this one definitely falls in the latter category.
Flaunting a minimalist-type style, this model even presents a spacious terrace for its owners to sit and relax while they take in their stunning views.
And although it may not come with the swimming pool, we can’t deny how perfect the two look together!
Those who think that ‘prefab’ means dull, simple, and ordinary – just take a look at this! With its innovative building style that seems to be light years ahead, this concrete model caters for the lovers of contemporary beauty.
Who said that prefabs are off limits for the country lovers? Everything about this design screams rural (but in a good way), treating its owners to fresh air, peace and quiet, and a real stunner of a home.
Would you believe that this 60 square-metre creation comes with a bathroom, kitchen, living room, dressing room, and a bedroom? As if that wasn’t enough, it also presents a neat little terrace perfect for a lounger or two, and some potted plants to really make this prefab feel (and look) like a house bursting with charm.
This modern model was found in Japan, and we think it’s a lovely one to close off our list. With its fresh look, vibrant colours, and unique layout, it’s the ideal prefab for those of us who want our homes to stand out from the rest.
