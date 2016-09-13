11 highly affordable pool ideas that don't require any digging

Have you always wanted to add a pool to your garden, but the idea of digging up and excavating the soil has left you petrified? Well, in this Ideabook the homify team have compiled a list of 11 highly economic pool ideas, that require no digging in your backyard! So if you would rather not damage those expensive outdoor floor tiles, or have your yard look like a war zone for a while, then these ideas are perfectly put together for you. There are no more excuses to creating your own fabulous swimming pool for your home, it may require some out of the box thinking, but the end result will be sensational.