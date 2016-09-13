Your browser is out-of-date.

11 highly affordable pool ideas that don't require any digging

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Pool
Have you always wanted to add a pool to your garden, but the idea of digging up and excavating the soil has left you petrified? Well, in this Ideabook the homify team have compiled a list of 11 highly economic pool ideas, that require no digging in your backyard! So if you would rather not damage those expensive outdoor floor tiles, or have your yard look like a war zone for a while, then these ideas are perfectly put together for you. There are no more excuses to creating your own fabulous swimming pool for your home, it may require some out of the box thinking, but the end result will be sensational.

1. The round one

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Just because your garden is small, doesn’t mean you need to forgo the idea of having a swimming pool entirely. Consider this modern rounddesign, and your garden may just be the most comfortable place to be during the hot summer months.

2. Affordability

Piscina Arena, UNIC POOLS® > Piscinas Ligeras UNIC POOLS® > Piscinas Ligeras Pool
UNIC POOLS® &gt; Piscinas Ligeras

If you consider the cost implications of excavating your ground to build a pool, you will see that it is considerably expensive. By choosing a higher pool, the floor can be built on the existing ground level, which means it will take less time to complete.

3. Slight digging

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If building a high pool is not an option for you, then there is an alternative. Digging a little of the soil allows for the pool to be deeper than ground level, while there is still some height built above ground.

4. The elongated choice

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Pool
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

This is a definitive modern design for a swimming pool, which takes full advantage of the entire backyard. It’s a contemporary choice for a stylish home.

5. Pool nestled in the garden

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This is an exceptional pool design for a spacious garden. The pool has been built into and as part of the garden, creating a relaxing and comfortable space.

6. The deck

Pool Área Barrenechea - Santiago, Moya-Arquitectos Moya-Arquitectos Pool
Moya-Arquitectos

Building a wooden deck will be a great place to add your small pool. This is another fantastic idea for your spacious backyard, while a pergola will add a finishing touch to the design too.

7. Raise the floor

RESIDENCIA CLUB DE GOLF LA HACIENDA, CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) Pool
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

Raising the backyard floor will definitely have an effect on the height of the pool. It’s creative and stylish too, while the difference in height is visible in relation to the house. You may want to contact a contractor to get a perfect pool to suit your backyard.

8. A fitting choice

SABAUDIA SUL MARE, Stefano Dorata Stefano Dorata Pool
Stefano Dorata

This swimming pool has all the added benefits of its Mediterranean-style décor to make it even more irresistible. It’s an elevated pool, making it a fantastic choice for your backyard, balcony or even the roof top.

9. The wooden design

披露山のゲストハウス, 小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS 小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS Pool
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS

This wooden pool is a great choice for any home as it adds an innate beauty and cosy style to a backyard, however, remember that when choosing wood for your pool, you need to consider the aspect of waterproofing in order to get the best out of your pool.

10. The high pool

Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Patios
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

If you have an unused terrace area that could do with some sprucing up, then a high pool with views of the city might just be the answer. It’s a great feature for your modern loft apartment in the bustling city.

11. Elevated with transparent walls

Hotel La Purificadora, Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Pool
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

We have left the most amazing swimming pool option for last, what do you think about this elevated pool with transparent walls? It’s bound to make an attractive and eye-catching statement at your next holiday party. If you need more ideas for your small terrace, then these 16 Small Pools for Small Patios will inspire you.

Do you have a top pool choice for your home?

