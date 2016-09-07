32 easy ways to improve your home on a tight budget

In this homify ideabook today, we are going to share a number of tips with you today that will help you to improve or decorate your home without spending very much money at all!
The decorating and maintenance in the rooms of our house requires constant work, either because time just gets the better of us or because we get bored and need a new design. Sometimes our decor just goes out of fashion!
In order to fall in love with our home environment again, we need to refresh and renew our decor cyclically every time that we feel restless or eager to breathe new life into these spaces. The problem is that redecorating and renewing our decor can be costly and we don't always have the budget to create trendy and stylish new home environments.
This is why we have collected several very economical and easy solutions, inspired by top professionals from around the world, which make this task that much easier. Today, we will show you how you can give your home a modern look and feel without having to spend too much money or time. Join us and see how you can apply these solutions to your own home!
Who needs expensive artwork?
Take the lead from talented architects Matealbino Architecture.
Have you ever seen such a cute and homely bedroom?
Also have a look at these tips for cool items you can find in your parents' home.
Also have a look at this cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets.
Bring in a more raw and industrial look and feel.
You'll create your very own blackboard where you can write up recipes or quotes.
A paint job can work wonders!
Mirrors will also visually expand the space!
Tiles don't have to be expensive and if you hire someone to do it, it will take up no time!
Also have a look at these alternative clothes storage ideas for those without a closet.