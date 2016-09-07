Your browser is out-of-date.

32 easy ways to improve your home on a tight budget

Leigh Leigh
APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
In this homify ideabook today, we are going to share a number of tips with you today that will help you to improve or decorate your home without spending very much money at all!

The decorating and maintenance in the rooms of our house requires constant work, either because time just gets the better of us or because we get bored and need a new design. Sometimes our decor just goes out of fashion!

In order to fall in love with our home environment again, we need to refresh and renew our decor cyclically every time that we feel restless or eager to breathe new life into these spaces. The problem is that redecorating and renewing our decor can be costly and we don't always have the budget to create trendy and stylish new home environments.

This is why we have collected several very economical and easy solutions, inspired by top professionals from around the world, which make this task that much easier. Today, we will show you how you can give your home a modern look and feel without having to spend too much money or time. Join us and see how you can apply these solutions to your own home!

Use a bench instead of chairs

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

Use wall art to put quotes on the walls

PARTY ROOM, MYAH - Make Yourself At Home MYAH - Make Yourself At Home Wine cellar
MYAH—Make Yourself At Home

Who needs expensive artwork?

Paint one wall a bright colour

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Take the lead from talented architects Matealbino Architecture.

Use wooden frames as shelves

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

Decorate with Christmas lights all year around

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Have you ever seen such a cute and homely bedroom?

Search for vintage pieces in the family attic

homify Living room
homify

Also have a look at these tips for cool items you can find in your parents' home.

Incorporate a wooden vanity cabinet in the bathroom

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

Make furniture with pallets

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

Also have a look at this cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets.

Mix and match chairs in the dining room

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

Paste paper decorations on the walls

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Leave a wall unpainted

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Bring in a more raw and industrial look and feel.

Hang a swing

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Use stickers to decorate

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Paint a wall black

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

You'll create your very own blackboard where you can write up recipes or quotes.

Make bunting out of paper

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

Use railings and magnets to hang kitchen utensils

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

Decorate naturally using plants

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Use old maps as pictures

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Introduce bold and bright wallpaper

Lily Pond homify Walls
homify

Lily Pond

Recycle your furniture

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Walls
Casa Josephine

A paint job can work wonders!

Get someone to paint you a picture on the wall

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

Hang coat hangers on the walls

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Use decorative mirrors in the bathroom

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimal style Bathroom
Staging Factory

Mirrors will also visually expand the space!

Build a deck on the balcony

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Patios
decoraCCion

Change the tiles

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Tiles don't have to be expensive and if you hire someone to do it, it will take up no time!

Incorporate a hanging chair

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

Paint a mural

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

Buy a wall clock

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

Cultivate a vertical garden

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

Create DIY ornaments

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery/kid's room
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur

Use baskets for storage

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Nursery/kid’s room
espaces &amp; déco

Also have a look at these alternative clothes storage ideas for those without a closet.

Use rugs to define the space

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

A South African home full of life and beauty
Can you incorporate some of these into your home today?

