​The dream home that will steal your heart

We are in southern Poland (Myślenice, to be precise) for today’s homify 360° discovery – a dreamy little neighbourhood cottage that caught our attention for all the right reasons.
Designed by the talented architects at Archon + Projekty Domow, this charming residence relies on simple and neutral colours, as well as ample amounts of timber, to present a home that exudes rustic appeal and elegant simplicity. The fact that it’s surrounded by dense trees and a pristinely maintained garden is a bonus.
But of course we are also quite excited about the interior spaces, which flaunt cosy furnishings, chic materials, and an abundance of glass to ensure lots of sunlight and landscape views.
But let’s back up our words with some imagery…
The house expertly mimics a mountain cottage with its slanting roof and gabled face. The front side shows off a porch shaded by the protruding eaves in the form of a little balcony.
The bottom side treats us to some honey-toned timber panelling, mixed quite splendidly with the traditional white and grey façade.
And who could overlook those lush greens framing the house in a picturesque setting?
The living room is where modern style takes a retro break, conjuring up an ambience that manages to be charming, elegant, and most welcoming. The fun levels are kept up thanks to the modern grey couch with its striped pattern, while retro chairs in mustard tones and crisp white walls take care of the style factor.
Notice the coffee- and dining table mimicking each other wonderfully, both flaunting the minimalist look with perfection.
Large glass doors welcome in ample amounts of natural light, lending an airy feel to the interiors. But it’s the light-toned timber that seem to take over the colour palette, beautifully framing the doors, adorning the tall niche on the left, and also making a cameo appearance near the entertainment zone.
Staying true to the modern style, the interiors treat us to neat and clean lines, staying far away from embellished designs. But our architects seem to have a love for the eclectic style as well, as various materials and elements combine to form this look in the open-plan living room and dining area.
It would seem (from this angle, at least) that the kitchen opted for a more sleek and slim design, with its white cabinetry, dark grey flooring, and ample amounts of sunlight to make those pale surfaces sparkle even more.
The back yard is where the relaxation levels kick up, thanks to that stone deck, stylish loungers, and an al fresco dining spot. And, of course, the alluring swimming pool deserves special mention too, glimmering beautifully against the façade with its grey, white, and warm timber surfaces.
