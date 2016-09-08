​The dream home that will steal your heart

We are in southern Poland (Myślenice, to be precise) for today’s homify 360° discovery – a dreamy little neighbourhood cottage that caught our attention for all the right reasons.

Designed by the talented architects at Archon + Projekty Domow, this charming residence relies on simple and neutral colours, as well as ample amounts of timber, to present a home that exudes rustic appeal and elegant simplicity. The fact that it’s surrounded by dense trees and a pristinely maintained garden is a bonus.

But of course we are also quite excited about the interior spaces, which flaunt cosy furnishings, chic materials, and an abundance of glass to ensure lots of sunlight and landscape views.

But let’s back up our words with some imagery…